Britain’s Got Talent reunion during annual brokers’ charity day

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with Simon Cowell at ICAP headquarters in London during the broker’s 30th annual charity day, raising money for charities across the globe (Will Wintercross/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell and co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were reunited at ICAP headquarters in London during the broker’s 30th annual charity day raising money for charities across the globe on Wednesday.

For an entire day, the broker company donates 100% of its revenue and brokers’ commission to charity. Now in its 30th year, the charity day has raised over £155 million for more than 1,700 charities worldwide.

McPartlin and Donnelly, who are Goodwill ambassadors for The Prince’s Trust, and Cowell, who is Vice President of the Shooting Star Children’s Hospices charity, were pictured smiling and laughing after bumping into each other as they visited ICAP’s trading floor on Wednesday.

The trio were spotted picking up the phones as they helped brokers close deals with clients, in which all of the profits will go to their respective charities.

Other famous faces on the day included Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell and TV presenter Gaby Roslin supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK, comedian Keith Lemon representing Shooting Star Children’s Hospice, and former British boxer David Haye for Prostate Cancer UK.

This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, Countdown’s Rachel Riley, actor Will Poulter and model Abbey Clancy were also spotted picking up the phone on charity day.

The Prince of Wales was among those congratulating ICAP on its milestone charity day anniversary and for including charity The Passage, in which he is a patron, as one of the charities it supports.

In a message on Twitter, Prince William said; “As patron of The Passage, I have seen first hand the vital work that they do to support people who are street homeless. It is a mission that has never been more important, that’s why I am very grateful to ICAP for supporting The Passage in this their 30th year of charity day.

“Since 1993, ICAP charity day has raised over £155 million for thousands of incredible causes across the globe and have supported millions of people. It’s a legacy to be proud of and one that continues right now.”

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, who is an ambassador for domestic abuse charity Refuge, also fronted a short video about the charity day which was shared on Twitter.

She said: “I want to start by saying a huge thank you for choosing to support Refuge for the third year running and even more excitingly, including Refuge in your 30th ICAP charity day. What a milestone! The money generated by this incredible day of fundraising will impact so many people that need the vital support and services of charities like Refuge.”

Nicolas Breteau, chief executive of ICAP, said: “Given that this is the landmark 30th year of ICAP Charity Day, we are delighted to be supporting thirty charities in the UK, and many more across the globe.

“We know the charitable sector continues to face significant funding challenges, our hope is that the money we raise will help these wonderful causes continue with their invaluable work.

“For our part, we love ICAP Charity Day. Thanks to our brokers, our clients, our vendors and our charity partners, it has developed into an iconic event that has directly benefitted millions of people worldwide, which is a source of great pleasure and pride to everyone in our firm.”

Last year, more than 100 different charitable organisations benefited with children and young people the most supported group followed by ill health or social disadvantage, organisers said.