Britain’s Got Talent auditions return to Palladium amid speculation over judges

Auditions have kicked off for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent amid reports that long-standing judge David Walliams has been replaced.

The first day of auditions returned to the London Palladium on Tuesday following weeks of speculation that Walliams has stepped down from the judging panel after 10 years and is being replaced by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli – which BGT has yet to confirm.

Host Declan Donnelly arrives for the Britain's Got Talent auditions held at the London Palladium, Soho (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Host Declan Donnelly arrives for the Britain's Got Talent auditions held at the London Palladium, Soho (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were pictured entering the London theatre on Tuesday alongside creator and judge on the show Simon Cowell, wearing his classic grey jumper and black aviator sunglasses.

Sharing a picture of the Palladium set to host the auditions, the official Britain’s Got Talent Twitter page said: “We’re baaaack! And we’re ready to find our next #BGT SUPERSTAR! Could it be you? Auditions day 1, bring it on!”

Last year comedian Walliams, 51, apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during breaks in filming the popular show in January 2020.

He joined the talent contest in 2012, alongside current judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Cowell.