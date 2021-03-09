Britain divided on how royal family treated Harry and Meghan

The Queen with the Sussexes (John Stillwell/PA)

The British public is split on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were treated fairly or unfairly by the royal family.

A snap YouGov poll found 32% believed they were treated unfairly, while an equal proportion – 32% – did not, and 36% did not know.

In the wake of the couple’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, most of the public’s sympathy lies with the Queen and the royal family, the survey found.

The Firm is facing accusations of racism and of failing to support Meghan during her mental health crisis.

More than a third (36%) of those questioned said their sympathies were mostly with the monarch and the rest of the Windsors, while 22% sided with Harry and Meghan, 28% said neither, and 8% said both.

Some 48% of 18-to-24-year-olds side with Harry and Meghan, but 55% of over-65s support the Queen.

Age groups also differ greatly on the fairness issue.

Half (50%) of over-65s think the couple were treated fairly by the royals, but 61% of 18-to-24-year-olds think they were treated unfairly.

Asked whether being a member of the royal family was more of a privilege or a burden, 38% said both equally, 28% said privilege and 23% said burden.

– A total of 4,656 British adults were surveyed between March 8 and 9. All respondents were questioned after the interview finished airing.

PA Media