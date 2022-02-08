LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Leigh Francis attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 2020 Kid attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) ATB and Topic attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lennon Gallgher and Molly Moorish attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jaime Winstone attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mo Gilligan attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Little Simz attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Abby Roberts attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tom Grennan attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Joel Corry attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jaime Winstone attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Meeks attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A1 and J1 attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Gale attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bree Runway attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Little Simz attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Molly Rainford attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Molly Rainford attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Holly Humberstone attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anne-Marie attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie are among the stars who have already arrived on the red carpet for tonight’s Brit Awards.

Sheeran leads the nominations in tonight’s awards along with Adele, Little Simz and Dave with them all having four nods apiece, while singer-songwriter Sam Fender, Central Cee and producer David Guetta are up for three awards each.

Expand Close LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Edmund Irwin-Singer (Glass Animals), Drew MacFarlane, Dave Bayley and Joe Seaward attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Edmund Irwin-Singer (Glass Animals), Drew MacFarlane, Dave Bayley and Joe Seaward attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Anne-Marie will take to the stage for a special performance with rap artist KSI and Digital Farm Animals. The trio’s Platinum-certified hit single Don’t Play is nominated for Song of the Year

Sheeran is also among the big names performing tonight with Dave, Little Simz and Sam Fender also taking to the stage but all eyes will be on Adele who will be making her first live appearance since tearfully cancelling her Las Vegas shows and is appearing ahead of her sold-out dates in Hyde Park later this year.

Adele, who is nominated for a clutch of big awards including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, was named the music industry’s rising star at the awards in 2008 and is hot favourite to walk away with a handful of wins tonight.

The event, hosted by Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena in Greenwich marks a return to business as usual for The Brits after last year’s ceremony was delayed and then played out in front of a limited live audience as part of a trial to bring back mass events without social distancing.

Expand Close LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ashley Roberts attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ashley Roberts attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It is also expected to get its biggest online audience ever by opening up voting to millions of TikTok users while the red carpet will be streamed live on the video sharing platform as well YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose hosting.

Other firsts this year include four new awards, voted for by fans, with gongs being given out for Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Pop/R&B Act.

Polydor Records Luke Ferrar, who co-chairs the Brits Digital Committee, said they wanted “to rethink how and where the new generation consume the show and its content” and said the changes put the show “on the cutting edge of award ceremonies”.

Expand Close LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) KSI attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) KSI attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Video of the Day

© Evening Standard