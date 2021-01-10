Brighid's Diary: The greatest Irish poker player, and the night he met Marilyn

My grand aunt Rose loved poker. When I recall her kitchen now, the green baize covering the vinyl tablecloth, the smell of wood, turf and smoke, the slow ticking of the clock, the faint pinkish heart of a flame, the banter, it had a unique country magic. I remember the room filling up with farmers, some Macra na Feirme lads, everyone slagging. Questions were asked about this man and that. Were they alive or dead? When one local miser had a heart attack, Rose, her head bent, shuffling cards, quipped, "Couldn't have happened to a better man." The craic, though black, was great.

Rose was a skinny lady with no obvious bosom, "two eggs in a handkerchief", was her husband's constant refrain. I used to ask my mum what he meant because I just remember her lumpy green woolly jumper. I'd watch the game in progress, the sheer magic of it all. And directly after one player left, his mental state bordering on what looked like panic - another player entered - and then another.

Sometimes the stakes were quite big, a chicken, or a flitch of bacon. Sometimes the stakes were tiny. I noticed Rose's habit of popping a clove rock into her mouth between games, then rearranging her jumper, while tugging at her bra strings. I soon realised that a win would increase her bosom from 32A to a 42B.

"Now that was lovely," she'd say. "God bless all here," and toss her head happily towards the clock. It was time to go.

I am very lucky because one of my neighbours is the greatest Irish poker player in history, the legendary Donnacha O'Dea. On the Wednesday before the latest lockdown, I went to meet him at his new home. Donnacha and his wife Pat have moved in just a few hundred metres away.

"Pat is just taking a bath after her swim," says Donnacha, welcoming me in. Pat, a fellow sea addict, swims every day in the grey chasm of Coliemore harbour. I often see her swimming fearlessly along the Dalkey Sound with lean, long strokes, even on the roughest of days. Ironically, Donnacha, who broke the barrier to become the first Irishman to swim 100m in less than a minute in 1965, and represented Ireland in the Olympics, never dips his toe in the sea.

He leads me past a bronze sculpture by Marjorie Fitzgibbon of his late mother, Siobhán McKenna, the legendary actress and Hollywood film star. It's super.

Upstairs, the room is elegant like the man himself. The 'Don', as he is known in poker circles, sits at a Covid-safe distance from me. This distinguished-looking man is about as chilled out as you can get. In fact, I don't think I have met anyone quite as relaxed. Donnacha is almost horizontal. Yet, there is a slow, studied vigilance about him.

His gaze is friendly, implacably calm. Most people's faces, voices, gestures give them away, give up part of a secret, not the Don's. I sense a man who has learnt to compartmentalise his emotions, a perfect trait for playing poker. Of course, childhood always sets the stage.

The only child of professional actors, Donnacha was minded by a series of Irish-speaking Connemara girls (Irish is his first language), a devoted, much-loved nanny called Florrie Bell, even a butler.

There were lots of painful partings. "I remember being brought to Cobh to see my mother Siobhán off. I was brought out on a tender to say goodbye. I remember crying. Siobhán was so upset." His father, the Abbey actor and movie star, Denis O'Dea tried to console her.

"Siobhan came back after six months in America. I was riding my new tricycle. She couldn't wait to see me, I just kept riding the bike away from her. She was really upset that I wouldn't talk to her."

It was his poker-loving father who influenced his career. "Denis played all the time. He was considered to be the best player in Ireland. He learned how to play while filming Mogambo in a Kenyan jungle with Clark Gable, Ava Gardner and Grace Kelly.

"I remember we would lay a gaming cloth of green baize on the table and prepare the chips. I was allowed to stay and watch for the first half an hour. I was always aware of what he did. I learned the game watching him. Sean Lemass, the former Taoiseach, a friend of my father's and a regular poker player at our house in Rathgar, once said to one of the party-goers, 'Take my advice, never play poker with Denis O'Dea. That chap plays from the cellar up'."

To tell the truth, I don't know how poker players stay so calm during a game, how they keep their whist, as they say. Donnacha admits that he never gets nervous. The acting gene is obviously well suited to keeping a poker face.

"Donnacha is calm because he has met so many bizarre people in his life," says Pat, entering the room. "He is used to eccentrics so nothing phases him. It's the same with poker. He always has the same temperament, if he wins or loses."

"But I did have my 'bad beat', Pat," he says. I've no idea what that means.

"When you lose the big pot, they call it a 'bad beat'," explains Donnacha. "I got my 'bad beat' when I was 11. In 1959, Siobhán was the female lead in Macbeth, in Boston, with Jason Robards. Marilyn Monroe came to see her backstage with Arthur Miller. Siobhán kept telling her about her 'baby'. I was 11 at the time. 'Where is he?' asked Marilyn 'I want to see him.'

"She followed Siobhán and Denis to the house they had rented in Boston. Marilyn climbed upstairs to see me. It was an intensely hot summer so I was in bed naked, fast asleep. She ran downstairs laughing, 'That's not a baby, that's a man.' Definitely a 'bad beat'," the Don muses.

As I'm walking back down the lane, the bold Johnny galumphs past me."Mum, why didn't you take me to meet the poker player? I'm good at poker. I bet you I could win." To Johnny, I am an insufficient funds provider and any chance he gets to make a few bucks, he nabs it. I tell him it takes a lifetime to master poker, but he's not listening.

Donnacha kindly agrees to play with him. "There you are, Mum," Johnny says. "You always say I was born lucky, I might get you that iPhone yet."

Nothing would surprise me. Johnny's birth parents are both clever and smart. He sure didn't get his financial acumen from me. When he was two, he would stick his fingers into every parking metre in Dun Laoghaire for loose change.

Recently, I said in passing that I might sell two of my larger folk art paintings. Before I knew it, I found the pictures on Done Deal. And the prices - I was mortified. When I spoke to him in a tone of grave disapproval, he didn't bat an eyelid. I have now resigned myself to the fact that I am living with a wheeler-dealer, who could negotiate himself out of a pair of tights.

Donnacha better watch out.

Sunday Independent