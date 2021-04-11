Brighid’s Diary: “Some girls love diamonds, I love chairs”

It all started on Monday. My buddy Maisie drove me to the Bon Secours Hospital in Dublin for what we country people call “a procedure”. Like most folks, I loathe being sick with a deep and devout fervour. Maisie’s a reliable sort. Her word is cement. She drove me to Glasnevin, then delivered me home like a baby. Where in God’s name would you be without friends?

Normally, I take to the bed if I’m not feeling great but this week “the bed took to me”.

It’s miserable being sick in good weather. I kept myself busy reading The Diary of Samuel Pepys, one of my literary heroes. Being a self-confessed gut or gourmand, I have always been interested in the social history of food.

Like myself, Pepys had a gargantuan appetite and he had a particular penchant for Parmesan cheese.

I am lucky, I can walk straight to Ragazzi’s or Roberts to find the best Parmigiano-Reggiano in Dalkey, but poor Sam had a much harder time acquiring it. It was incredibly expensive in the 17th century.

When his servant awoke him one morning in 1666 to inform him that the Great Fire of London was raging and that his house was bang in the middle of its path, Sam gathered his belongings and sent them off by cart to a barge on the river Thames.

Then later that evening with Sir William Penn, “I did dig another [hole], and put our wine in it; and I my Parmazan cheese, as well as my wine and some other things.”

Pepys had his priorities right.

On Wednesday, I thought I felt a tad better. I mean you have to make an effort. But, boy, can the body deceive you. Being an early riser, I showered, dressed and put my old wooden chair outside the door of the cottage. It was 6.30am and the birds were singing. There was no one, except two cyclists busting their guts to outdo one another on Coliemore Road.

I went inside and made a cup of tea, then stood at the door, marvelling at the sun and sea, thinking how beautiful the scene was and how lucky I was.

But where was my chair? It wasn’t there. Yes, you heard me right. It wasn’t there.

Like my missing geranium, it had simply

disappeared. This road would give the Bermuda Triangle a run for its money.

I mean this is no ordinary chair. It may look crudely made but it is actually a 19th century stick back hedge chair made during the famine.

Some girls love diamonds, I love chairs and this little one was one of my favourite things in the cottage. It cost me a small fortune, but that is nothing compared to the poignancy of losing it. It was the sweetest, most charming little thing you ever set eyes on.

Who the hell is out at 6.30am nicking chairs?

In fairness, because of its crude structure, they obviously thought it was old and free to take.

At first, I was annoyed. Then I felt disappointment. I kept telling myself, stop fretting over it, it is after all, just a chair.

After one episode of Your Honor on Sky, and two glasses of Malbec, I just couldn’t help staring over at the empty corner. F**k them anyway.

On Thursday, my condition deteriorated rapidly. Loss of appetite is an alien concept to me. When I couldn’t look at a fresh eclair in the fridge, I knew I wasn’t myself. Pain is the worst thing in the world.

The surgery was closed so I called Dr Conor, my neighbour, who dropped me in a new prescription. What a sweetheart.

On Friday, Dad called to the half door with some fresh eggs and a bag of dillisk. Only he would notice the chair was missing. Of course, he loved it too.

“Och, I can’t believe someone took it,” he said.

We sat outside the cottage drinking our tea. As he rarely reads Sunday newspapers anymore, I showed him the column I wrote about him two weeks ago. Big mistake.

Frowning, he put his glasses on, scanned the first few paragraphs, then took the glasses off, put them back on again.

“Rubbish,” he said. Then he rolled the newspaper into a ball and dumped it into the outside bin.

My attempt to elicit the cause of his ire drew a second denouncement just as florid as the first.

In a second, I was back to the worried, wounded child I used to be. The silence was deadly. Jesus, he’d take every bit of confidence out of you.

In fairness, he hates being in the public eye. It took him three days to thaw out, and it took me a bit longer to bring the joy back to my sap roots. Thankfully, he is calling me “Biddy” again and we are back on track.

Sure I love him to bits.

Just as I was about to make some tea, I heard a familiar whistle outside the cottage window. I recognised it at once. It was Oleg, a Russian friend of mine. No relation to the bould Ginta.

I have known Oleg a long time. He’s a bit of a mystery man. Tall and dark haired, with a weather-beaten, handsome face, he likes running. In more ways than one.

The first time I met him 15 years ago,

I listened to his descriptions of the doubtful places where he had eked out a living. He did a long stint with the French Foreign Legion, and landed here after a journey smuggled in a truck full of refrigerators. I found it fascinating.

He has no official identity. No papers. No ID card.

Can you imagine living like that?

He ended up depressed and homeless and is now much loved by all who know him. None of us knows how he survives, but he is kind, intelligent and supremely talented at any bit of work he manages

to get. And I have become his confidante without even knowing it.

When I opened the half-door, he was crying. I had never seen this tough man

cry.

“May I sit outside and talk?” he asked.

“Of course,” I said, “we will bring chairs outside. Are you OK?”

“Nyet, nyet, my girlfriend… my girlfriend.. she has other men.”

Big fat tears rolled down his face. He touched his hair with his fingertips and shrugged.

“She was the one. I was sure she loved me. Now she’s blocking my calls. I’ll never hear her or see her again.”

I gave him a whiskey. Unreciprocated love is the worse kind of pain. He kept saying the phrase, “She looked so lovely in her yellow dress. I really loved her, Biddy.”

Then he left, a Russian man with a broken heart, walking up the lane.

By the time Saturday rolled by, I couldn’t stick bed anymore. I hate missing out on anything, so despite the chair theft, I courageously placed my much-loved rocking chair on the lane.

I didn’t let it out of my sight and I was thinking that a ball and chain might be necessary to keep it secure. The way things are going, I’ll have no furniture left.

The sun shone on my face as I sat there rocking back and forth like an aul one, counting out my antibiotics. I lasted 20 minutes, then it was back to the bed with my hot water bottle.

I learnt four things this week. Enjoy life when you are well. Consult your father before writing about him. Baton your furniture down in Dalkey.

And invest in a very good bottle of whiskey for heartbroken Russians.

