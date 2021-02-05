Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page: Intimacy co-ordinator took ‘risk’ out of sex scenes

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has said the drama’s intimacy co-ordinator helped take the “risk” out of the sex scenes.

The actor has shot to fame as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in the Netflix period drama.

He said of the steamy sex scenes: “There was a fair bit!”

The heartthrob told The Graham Norton Show: “We had an intimacy coordinator, so everything is choreographed.

“It takes the risk and the embarrassment out of the scene.”

Asked whether his family watched the intimate scenes, he revealed: “There were some cousins missing from the family WhatsApp group and they said, ‘We made our tactical cups of tea when you started and when we came back you were still going!’”

The actor, who grew up in London and Zimbabwe, said he had been working with US TV producer Shonda Rhimes for three years, in US legal drama For the People, when she was casting for Bridgerton.

“She said, ‘I want what he’s doing but with a British accent’. She had no idea I wasn’t American,” he told the BBC One chat show.

“She was the first person in about six years to allow me to act in my own accent, which was lovely… not quite in my own accent as I’m a little more common!”

The star refused to discuss rumours that he could be the next James Bond, saying: “Bridgerton is the only ‘B’ word I am allowed to say – I am not going to talk about the other ‘B’ words!”

Norton’s chat show also features music stars Dave Grohl and Jessie Ware, actresses Felicity Kendal and Siobhan McSweeney and comic Alan Carr.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.45pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

