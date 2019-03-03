Brian McFadden said he did not expect to even make it to the second week as he performed in the Dancing On Ice semi-final.

Brian McFadden shocked to have made it to Dancing On Ice semi-final

The Westlife star is one of the final four contestants in the ITV show.

He and skating partner Alex Murphy earned their highest score so far as Sunday evening’s programme got under way – 33.5 out of a possible 40 marks.

As judges Ashley Banjo, Jason Gardiner, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean delivered their verdict, he told them: “I was surprised to get to week two, let alone the semi-final.”

And McFadden was not bothered by having a slight stumble during his routine, telling the judges: “It’s a part of me now.

“If I don’t do a stumble there’s just something wrong!”

Saara Aalto, James Jordan and Wes Nelson are also still in the competition.

Each will skate twice on Sunday, before one hopeful is eliminated.

Former X Factor contestant Aalto kicked off the instalment by performing the daring headbanger move, which helped her earn a score of 35.

The tricky skill saw Aalto’s skating partner Hamish Gaman swinging her around him while holding onto her feet.

Love Islander Nelson earned 37.5 after impressing the judges with a complicated set of jumps.

Banjo said the leaps were “ridiculous”, while Gardiner told him: “Kudos to you for that.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

Press Association