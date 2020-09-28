Brenda Blethyn resumes filming Vera as crew wear masks and face shields

Brenda Blethyn has resumed filming on Vera, with the crew all wearing face shields and masks.

The ITV drama will return to screens with six feature-length episodes all filmed under Covid-19 guidelines, ITV has previously confirmed.

Blethyn reprises the role of Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope for the 11th series of the drama, and can be seen filming in Northumberland in her trademark green raincoat and hat.

The first two episodes of the series will be broadcast in 2021.

The remaining four episodes will be filmed from spring 2021 for broadcast in 2022.

The 11th series will open with the body of well-respected builder Jim Tullman found on the steps of the Collingwood Monument. He had been beaten to death.

As Blethyn’s Vera questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously, she discovers that Tullman was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault.

As she delves deeper into his life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over.

The series will see the return of Kenny Doughty as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison, who plays Detective Constable Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones, who plays Detective Constable Mark Edwards, and Ibinabo Jack, who plays Detective Constable Jacqueline Williams.

Blethyn previously said: “The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra Covid precautions in place, we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.”

PA Media