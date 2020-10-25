Break a leg! Jason Manford to host Olivier Awards

Jason Manford will be hosting tonight’s Olivier Awards.

The virtual ceremony will be broadcast on ITV, with much of it pre-recorded at the London Palladium.

The April stage awards were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Nominations were announced in March and include Toby Jones, James McAvoy, Wendell Pierce and Andrew Scott up for best actor.

1 Day to go! It's time to start chilling your champers 🍾 #OlivierAwards @MastercardUK pic.twitter.com/kx7ONE7Ywz — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) October 24, 2020

Best Actress nominees include Hayley Atwell, Sharon D Clarke, Juliet Stevenson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: “We are excited to be able to honour this year’s nominees and winners during a very difficult time for our industry, and demonstrate the outstanding talent we have in our theatre sector in the UK.

“Coming together to celebrate their achievements feels more poignant now than ever before as we all fight collectively to save our theatre industry.”

The Olivier Awards will be broadcast on ITV at 10pm.

PA Media