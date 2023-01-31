Branding and slogan for 2023 Eurovision song contest revealed

The new Eurovision branding which has been unveiled on Tuesday (BBC/PA)

The slogan for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Liverpool, will be ‘United By Music’, it has been revealed.

Alongside the slogan, artwork showing hearts beating together in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags was also unveiled by the BBC.

Last year, Ukraine took the win with Kalush Orchestra but was deemed unable to host this year because of the Russian invasion.

As the UK came second at the European event with singer Sam Ryder, it took over the responsibility for organising the event before Liverpool was revealed as the host city.

In Liverpool, the iconic St George's Hall and the Liverpool sign at Liverpool ONE will be dressed in the brand this week before it's rolled out wider across the city in April. (BBC/James Stack)

The BBC said the new slogan “reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries”.

As a “nod” to the city’s rich musical heritage and iron street signs, the corporation added, the typeface Penny Lane has been used in the branding.

The Beatles, formed in Liverpool, released the song of the same name, Penny Lane, in 1967.

The new branding is a partnership between the UK’s Superunion agency and Ukraine’s creative studio Starlight Creative.

Martin Green, managing director of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at the BBC said: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a truly special event and the creative look is a big part of creating that magic.

“This year’s identity sums up perfectly the amazing partnerships across the contest and more importantly the power of music to bring people together across the world.”

Olena Martynova, CEO of Starlight Creative said: “Creativity and music both have the power to unite and inspire.

“We are so proud to be part of the creative concept for such an important musical event when more than ever, we need to come together as a global community.

“For Starlight, it is an opportunity to represent Ukraine on an international stage, showcase our creative and musical ability, and create something that honours our strength and the power of unity.”

Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 for Ukraine (Eurovision 2022/PA)

St George’s Hall and the Liverpool sign at Liverpool ONE is using the branding already before it is rolled out across the city from April.

The new branding will also be used during the Eurovision’s handover and allocation draw programme, hosted by Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu, on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday January 31 from 7pm.

The 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront will host the song contest in May.