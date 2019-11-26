Boy George supports Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief pop-up launch

Naomi Campbell was joined by her celebrity friends for the launch of her Fashion For Relief charity pop-up store in London.

The supermodel, 49, is an ambassador for the charity, which raises money for humanitarian and environmental causes.

For the launch of the pop-up store at London’s Westfield shopping centre, Campbell walked the carpet in a pair of loose-fitting jeans with a black top and sky-high heels.

Singer Tallia Storm joined Campbell at the event.

She wore a bright green raincoat over a skin-tight one-piece outfit.

Broadcaster Laura Whitmore wore a polka dot dress under a black jacket.

The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW! host completed the look with a pair of black boots.

Rapper IAMDDB turned heads in a lime green dress.

The Manchester-based star posed provocatively on the carpet.

Boy George, who is working on a film based on his life and career, walked the carpet in all-black outfit, an overcoat matched with a shirt and trousers.

He wore a black fedora while holding a red one in his hand.

Dutch model Lilly Becker was another star on the carpet.

The 43-year-old wore a black turtleneck with black leather trousers.

The Fashion For Relief pop-up store is open to the public until December 8.

PA Media