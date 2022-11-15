Boy George chants while navigating chamber of snakes in I’m A Celebrity trial

Boy George is seen chanting during the latest Bushtucker trial with Babatunde Aleshe and Chris Moyles, to earn meals for camp on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The public voted on Monday for them to take part in Angel Of Agony, sparing former health secretary Matt Hancock, who had completed six consecutive trials since joining the ITV reality show.

In a preview of Tuesday’s episode, they are standing in a structure that resembles the Angel Of The North sculpture in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Culture Club star Boy George begins chanting while navigating a box full of critters to find a star before handing it to comedian Aleshe, who apologised profusely for dropping it.

Co-host Declan Donnelly says: “Not a great start.”

Boy George continues to chant loudly as he attempts to unravel two further stars in a chamber full of snakes.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Moyles seems agitated by the critters that have fallen on him, saying: “Why did I wear shorts.”

The celebrities are tasked with collecting stars while working as a team in the challenge.

For the first time since entering the jungle last week, Hancock was spared from undertaking a Bushtucker trial.