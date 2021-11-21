Boy George and Stormzy among celebrities at Adele’s An Audience With…

Boy George, Stormzy and Emma Watson were among the famous faces seated in the audience for Adele’s An Audience With…

The musical superstar performed songs from her new album, 30, and older tracks such as Hometown Glory and Hello at the London Palladium for a pre-recorded ITV special.

Actor Idris Elba, Dame Emma Thompson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander, presenters Kate Garraway, Jonathan Ross, and Graham Norton, comedians Harry Hill and Michael McIntyre, and musical star Andrew Lloyd Webber were also amongst the A-list crowd.

During the show, the singer allowed members of the audience to ask questions, with actress and comedian Dawn French first up who joked: “Tonight is all about you Adele, so when are you going to write a song about me?”

The comedian followed up by asking: “Your music is so relatable, do you have tonnes of people coming up to you to tell you all about their breakups and their relationship issues?”

Adele responded: “To be honest, when I’m not in like singing mode, which is most of my life obviously, not much.

“But at a party or something like that, someone will have a drink and then come over and tell me their whole like relationship history.

“And I’m just trying to have a laugh.

“And sometimes if I get to meet my fans and stuff like that, especially on the tour last time, I like to go into the crowd and meet people and some of the stories were wild.

“They really credited me for either getting them through or making them kick him out.”

She jokingly added: “So kind of yeah, why you alright?

Dawn French was among the famous faces at the event. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Whatsapp Dawn French was among the famous faces at the event. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Actor Samuel L. Jackson was next up who questioned the pop star if she had ever used her stardom to get out of a ticket or in any other situations.

Adele recalled a time when she first moved to LA and she was driving in a rental car that had windows that were tinted too dark, which she was unaware of.

She added: “I was minding my own business and then suddenly a police car pulls up behind me, and hinting that I need to pull over so I just stopped where I was, I had never been pulled over in my life.”

The singer explained that the police officer then instructed her to pull over into the carpool lane which she followed.

Samuel L. Jackson (Ian West/PA Wire)

Whatsapp Samuel L. Jackson (Ian West/PA Wire)

She added: “I had all the windows down as I’ve been taught to do before, especially getting pulled over in America, you never know what they’re gonna do.

“Gave him my British driver’s licence, which might as well have been like a blockbuster card, he’d never seen one before, also looks nothing like me, it’s like me when I was like 17.”

The pop star recalled that the police officer then went back to his car and came back to her while on the phone to his wife, who was screaming at her husband for pulling over the star.

She said: He’s like ‘I’m so sorry, Adele. Sorry, do whatever you need to do’.

“That was hilarious. But yes, I did kind of I didn’t mean to, I was ready to go to jail. But he was… well she saved the day really.”

England football coach Gareth Southgate also put the singer on the spot when he asked her who out of the star-studded crowd would she must like to collaborate with.

After a moment of deliberation, she gave the surprising answer of actor Daniel Kaluuya, noting that she was not an actress herself but she loved his work.