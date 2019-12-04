Boris Johnson’s top adviser named world’s worst-dressed man

Boris Johnson’s right-hand man has topped a list of the world’s worst-dressed men.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s top political adviser, is well-known for sporting a blue and navy quilted gilet.

Cummings’s love of sports hoodies, jeans and fleece vests was also noted by GQ, which compiled the list.

Dominic Cummings is Boris Johnson’s top adviser (Aaron Chown/PA)

He is credited with masterminding the successful Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum.

The magazine has named the 10 men who stood out for all the wrong reasons in the sartorial landscape of 2019.

Cummings, 48, beat Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who took second and third place respectively.

Jacob Rees-Mogg earned seventh place (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The list also featured Cristiano Ronaldo in sixth, Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg in seventh and Donald Trump in 10th.

It comes as GQ releases its annual list of the world’s best-dressed men, which was topped by Timothee Chalamet.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (Ian West/PA)

In 2017 the magazine controversially named Game Of Thrones heartthrob Kit Harington its worst-dressed man.

The Worst-Dressed Men of 2019

1. Dominic Cummings

2. Mark Zuckerberg

3. Xi Jinping, Chinese president

4. Dan Bilzerian, American internet personality

5. David Solomon, Goldman Sachs CEO

6. Cristiano Ronaldo

7. Jacob Rees-Mogg

8. Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand

9. Neymar, Brazilian footballer

10. Donald Trump

PA Media