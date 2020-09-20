'You'd be an idiot to hold onto all your resentments - they only affect you...'

For many, the creative response to lockdown seemed to be a kind of paralysis. Writers talked about not being able to write, blocked by fear or inertia. Not so poet Rita Ann Higgins, who provided what was almost a weekly barometer of the nation's emotional health via her Pandemic poems, read out on Brendan O'Connor's show on RTÉ radio.

Every week, there would be a new poem, a new piece of the collective experience isolated, framed, understood and returned to us (no wonder Robert McCrum has called her "the poet laureate of the new normal"). These poems are now collected together, with others, into a book, Pathogens Love a Patsy.

"I procrastinate from one end of the year to the other," Higgins tells me. "I will be on the couch, it'll be Netflix, it'll be Taytos, it'll be junk food. But when the lockdown happened, I thought 'oh my God, I'd better write something, I'd better motivate myself…'"

And so she began.

"I got up at 6am and did draft after draft of the Pandemic poems, watched the news, listened."

Did she not find it hard to watch? "Absolutely. Seeing Italy… the trucks, the numbers… it was another level of horror and lack of understanding. There wasn't an emotion born in us yet that could allow us to cope with this. It was just raw fear."

And yet the poems are far more nuanced than simply terror.

"When I started doing the poems, I fell into my old ways of 'you could put a bit of humour here…' because you couldn't just confront people with the horrors. I've always done it that way."

The book is divided into three parts: Pandemic Poems, Poems of Isolation and Poems Before Covid. The second section is subtitled I'm Hannah Greally (and I want to go home). If Hannah's name doesn't ring a bell, a reminder - she was an Irish writer born in 1924 who spent nearly two decades detained against her will in a psychiatric institution in Mullingar.

"Years and years and years ago I found her memoir, Bird's Nest Soup, in a second-hand shop, and I just couldn't believe it," Higgins recalls. "I was so upset for her. I have been upset on her behalf ever since."

Over the years, Higgins wrote a play about Hannah, and a screenplay. Both were admired but neither found the right home, and then "when lockdown happened, I thought 'I'm going to let Hannah speak for herself'."

Is it too glib to ask did she feel a kind of psychological kinship with Hannah?

"Hers was a million times worse," she says, "and you wouldn't want to make any comparisons, but at the same time, that time was right for me to do it. I was never released from her. I went to see her grave, I went to see a relation of hers, but I could never quite get over it all, and then lockdown happened… I was able to do the poems. I don't think there's any great mystery as to why it happened then."

There are other strange echoes of the enforced isolation of lockdown that run through Higgins's life. After the birth of her first daughter, Heather, in 1977, she got TB and was isolated in a sanatorium for some months.

"Chris [Rita Ann's husband] used to bring her to outside the window to show me her. I can't even say that now without nearly being in tears," she says.

And indeed she pauses for a moment.

"That is one of the most painful moments of my whole life. I was there for about three months, just under; a very long time to be separated from a small baby."

Back then, "there was shame attached to TB," she says. "My father used to say, 'tell them you had a bad cold. Don't say you had TB.'"

Going further back in time, Higgins recalls visiting her own mother in the old Galway Fever Hospital, and being only able to wave at her through the window.

"We'd get to look in at her there. That was a frightening thing really. And that existed again in Covid times. People looked in windows…"

She talks of her childhood near Ballybrit, Galway, with wonder.

"I absolutely loved my childhood," she says. "I had the most idyllic childhood, I think. Growing up in the country, there was a certain wildness about it, there was the pitch dark, my father getting mackerel and giving it to other people, the lovely mother, the neighbours who knitted, there was a woman who brought the milk, a woman who brought the eggs... I wanted the innocence to go on forever."

But innocence never does, and tragically, Higgins's mother died when she was 15.

"I was working in Dublin, minding a baby. My mother died, and the woman who I worked for drove me home. I never quite recovered," she says now. "I mean, you recover, but it was such a massive loss. You get on with it, but you never really get over it. Such a lovely mother."

She talks about the "horrors" of her days at the sanatorium - "sputum mugs and other horrors, just gross. You don't forget that. It stays with you somehow" - and recalls with a laugh the doctor who said to her, "'I don't like seeing those cigarettes on your locker…' I smoked Major. Imagine smoking and being in a TB ward? Insane."

But it was there, for lack of anything better to do, that Higgins, who is one of 13 children - "fifth from the end I think" - who left school at 14 and had "never read any books", began to read.

"You lay in bed, you weren't supposed to be doing too much movement. I started to read. Wuthering Heights and Animal Farm. Those two books were just amazing. That kick-started it - I thought, 'you can open a book and get locked into it and see these pictures'."

After the sanatorium, it took time for Higgins to recover fully.

"What I found hard was that I didn't have any physical energy. I was like a snail. People much older than you are faster than you. You drag your feet and you sweat, you have hallucinogenic dreams. It was a scary time. And you're prone to chest infections. Then that all stopped - I'm 65 now and I love swimming and walking. I gave up the Majors there and then," she laughs.

Until then, Higgins had mostly worked in factories. Afterwards, she began attending writing workshops. At the time, the family - she had a second child, Jennifer, in 1980 - were living in the notorious Rahoon flats in Galway, about which Higgins has written.

"I started with prose," she says, "and someone said, 'your tenses are all mixed up - you can't have the past and the present and the future all in the one sentence'. And someone else said 'every sentence must have a verb', and I said 'what's a verb?'."

Poetry seemed much easier.

"It's like taking a shortcut. Of course, it's no shortcut; you have to spend time hammering the words. It's a process - but it's a process that I like."

She met people, including Jessie Lendennie of Salmon Poetry, who encouraged her, and she began.

"It wasn't any big picture. I was just doing this bitty stuff, and it was working. I'd get a letter from Oxford University, a letter from a prison, both inviting me to read. So the poems were getting out, and I thought 'whatever I'm doing, let's keep going with this', but there was never a grand plan: 'I'm going to be a poet!'"

These days, Higgins is a member of Aosdána - an association of artists - but it took five attempts.

"Sure, look at the type of stuff I write," she says. "People were reading that, and it wasn't registering as poetry maybe? I have no idea.

"But I couldn't afford not to keep trying, because I didn't have anything. I just had to keep at it, and I did. I had my resentments for some time, but you do get over resentments. You have to. They only affect you. You'd be an idiot to hold on to resentment."

Pathogens Love A Patsy by Rita Ann Higgins is out now, published by Salmon Poetry, €12

