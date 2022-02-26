You Must Read This: Niamh Campbell on how the creepy events of In a Glass Darkly are conjured by their surroundings

The second most famous Irish author of horror stories — after Bram Stoker, of course — was born on Dominick Street in Dublin and makes much, in his writing, of the city’s architecture. The house that inspired Sheridan Le Fanu’s best-known work, The House by the Churchyard, still exists in Chapelizod. In this same book, a so-called ‘Tiled House’ of Ballyfermot is haunted by, among other things, a fat but ‘aristocratic’ disembodied hand.

My favourite story in his 1872 collection In a Glass Darkly, Mr Justice Harbottle, is a tale of hanging judges and doppelgängers made significantly longer than it needs to be because “the untenanted house” on Aungier Street occupied by its haunted narrator is described at such hysterical length: “There was something queer and bygone in the very walls and ceilings,” the narrator explains, “in the shape of the doors and windows — in the odd diagonal site of the chimney-pieces — in the beams and ponderous cornices — not to mention the singular solidity of all the woodwork, from the banisters to the window-frames, which hopelessly defied disguise, and would have emphatically proclaimed their antiquity through any conceivable amount of modern finery and varnish.”

Mr Justice Harbottle goes on — and on — like this. Little of the detail appears to serve the plot. But it is only in writing it down now that I can fully appreciate how influenced I have been by this tendency towards vehemently housing the creepy events that take place — how liberated, how entranced. I want to point wincing reviewers and those weirdos on Goodreads towards this kind of writing when they accuse me, a writer, of being too ‘writerly’. In these stories, wainscotting, gloomy windows, weird-shaded alcoves and faded wallpaper facilitate strange moods, half-glimpsed apparitions and nightmares. Two medical students attempt to live in the house but are tormented by an ambient oddness concocted by “every article of furniture and accidental arrangement of the chamber in which [they lie]”.

Piece by piece, the story of the building unfolds, and we learn that its previous owner — Mr Justice Harbottle, paragon of post-Act of Union decadence and dissolution in Dublin, a time and place somewhere Bridgerton and The Nightmare Before Christmas — was murdered by the restless spirit of one of his victims on the landing. The writing is circumlocutory, but electric.

Through a Glass Darkly is usually associated with Carmilla, a vampire story infamous for being a tiny bit lesbian-themed. Far better is Green Tea, in which a clergyman is tormented by a demon monkey, a situation as hilarious as it is terrifying. The Familiar depicts a man pursued by ghostly footsteps behind him as he wanders 18th-century Dublin; The Room in the Dragon Volant sees perfectly decent people buried alive.

Le Fanu goes from credibly over-descriptive, 19th-century realism to utterly bizarre pandemonium with an ease and earnestness that makes these stories sincerely chilling, even now.

Apart from Carmilla, that is. Carmilla is silly. Don’t bother with Carmilla.

