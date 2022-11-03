You Must Read This: Garth Marenghi on a plague of insect invasion novels

These books are not recommendations. When time travel is perfected (we are almost there), I’ll journey back 50 years and sue each of these authors for literary plagiarism, having ripped off my own insect invasion novels The Stealth-Hive Parallax, Locust Rex (vols 1-10) and Stingpregnators, my cosmic parasitic space wasp quintology, to name but a few of the hundreds of insect novels I’ve penned.

Our insect kingdom, nay empire of six-legged evil (eight if arachnic), has long been a subject for horror writers. Herb Wells’ Kingdom of the Spiders and Empire of the Ants, not to mention Leiningen Versus the Ants by a writer I hadn’t heard of (but have since been informed called himself Carl Stephenson), were aided and abetted by Jeremias Gotthelf’s The Black Spider (a metaphorical plague novel which frankly needs more spiders) and Richard Marsh’s The Beetle (featuring an Egyptian man-beetle). But when 20th-century atom bomb experiments finally took off, this literary larvae itself gave birth to full-blown insect invasion novels like Keith Roberts’ The Furies (giant wasps), Thomas Page’s The Hephaestus Plague (bugs that crap fire) and John Wyndham’s Web (guess).

Perhaps the greatest, but least well-known (and frankly, the most blatantly plagiaristic of my own subsequent work) is Frank Herbert’s 1973 Hellstrom’s Hive, a tale in which an American police state is threatened by the sinister Dr Hellstrom’s Project 490, a secret community/army of human ants living underground. Frank’s known best for his Dune books (which frankly, could have done with some ants) but here the emphasis is on ant and human commingling (bordering on the erotic, for seekers of entomological spice), and was written as a ‘sequel’ to the 1971 faux-shock-doc The Hellstrom Chronicle, an eco-horror film-portent outlining the greatest threat to mankind’s existence: the triumph of the insect.

Thanks to this and my own prophetic work, bugs are no longer a threat to humanity. The insect kingdom, as a direct result of my literary efforts and endorsement of assorted pest control corporations, has now been almost fully exterminated, even though the resultant catastrophic climate change presents me, as society’s shaman, with some unwanted overtime.

Hellstrom’s Hive depicts a frightening vision of an alternative human society, where spiritual values and emotional empathy are nixed in favour of cold expediency and the ultimate survival of an insectoid colony (think hive, bees and wasp fans). Some might say we’re already there, friend. Think. Has your brain been taken over a parasitoid wasp/ant/beetle/slug/locust/bedbug?

Well, has it? Has it? Or has it?...

‘Garth Marenghi’s TerrorTome’ (Hodder Studio) is out now