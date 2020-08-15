WriteSide: Hazel Gaynor

Your first book was self-published and was a bestseller. How did that come about?

I published it on Kindle and it did very well, selling over 100,000. The Girl who Came Home was based on the story of a group of 14 Irish emigrants from Mayo who travelled on the Titanic, and only three of them survived. I told the story of one of the survivors and the legacy of trauma the tragedy left behind. I think people are endlessly fascinated by the Titanic. My agent read it after I had published it myself, and that is how I got a two-book deal with HarperCollins.

You hold workshops giving tips to writers on publishing. What does that involve?

I set up the Inspiration Project with Catherine Ryan Howard and Carmel Harrington. All three of us were self-published originally. There is a lot of mystique about writing a book, as if you have to have a secret password. We wanted to demystify the process of getting published. So we share practical tips. We held workshops, but more recently it has moved online.

What inspired your latest novel The Bird in the Bamboo Cage?

I got the idea from a podcast. I heard the true story of children and teachers from the Chefoo School in China. They were British, American and European attending boarding school - and they were ultimately taken prisoner by the Japanese army during World War II. They were part of a Girl Guide patrol in the school. There was that sense of the Guiding principles, of being prepared and resourceful, helping them to overcome a difficult set of circumstances over four years.

Are you now a born-again Kildare woman, having grown up in Yorkshire? I have been in Ireland for almost 20 years, and in Kildare for 15 years. I like to think I have been adopted now at this stage. I have applied for Irish citizenship through marriage to my husband, who is a Dub. Do you think you would have pursued a career as a writer if you hadn't been made redundant from a law firm in the recession of 2009? Probably not. I didn't know anybody in the publishing industry. I always loved writing but my career was very corporate. Sometimes you need a catalyst to take the leap. Sometimes when things are so uncertain, it's the best time to take that leap of faith and chase the dream. [Being made redundant] has allowed me to pursue this wonderful second career while raising a family. Which books would you take to a desert island? I would take the Winnie the Pooh boxset that I bought with pocket money as a child while on holiday in the Cotswolds. And Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier. It's an absolute classic. I have read it a number of times and it's cracking. If you weren't a writer what you be? A pastry chef.