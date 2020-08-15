WriteSide: Hazel Gaynor

| 12.4°C Dublin

Hazel Gaynor

Hazel Gaynor on her Titanic debut, demystifying publishing and her love of Daphne du Maurier

Hazel Gaynor

Kim Bielenberg

Your first book was self-published  and was a bestseller. How did that  come about?

I published it on Kindle and it did very well, selling over 100,000. The Girl who Came Home was based on the story of a group of 14 Irish emigrants from Mayo who travelled on the Titanic, and only three of them survived. I told the story of one of the survivors and the legacy of trauma the tragedy left behind. I think people are endlessly fascinated by the Titanic. My agent read it after I had published it myself, and that is how I got a two-book deal with HarperCollins.

You hold workshops giving tips to writers on publishing. What does that involve?

I set up the Inspiration Project with Catherine Ryan Howard and Carmel Harrington. All three of us were self-published originally. There is a lot of mystique about writing a book, as if you have to have a secret password. We wanted to demystify the process of getting published. So we share practical tips. We held workshops, but more recently it has moved online.

What inspired your latest novel The Bird in the Bamboo Cage?

I got the idea from a podcast. I heard the true story of children and teachers from the Chefoo School in China. They were British, American and European attending boarding school - and they were ultimately taken prisoner by the Japanese army during World War II. They were part of a Girl Guide patrol in the school. There was that sense of the Guiding principles, of being prepared and resourceful, helping them to overcome a difficult set of circumstances over four years.