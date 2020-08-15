WriteSide: Hazel Gaynor

| 12.4°C Dublin
Hazel Gaynor on her Titanic debut, demystifying publishing and her love of Daphne du Maurier
I published it on Kindle and it did very well, selling over 100,000. The Girl who Came Home was based on the story of a group of 14 Irish emigrants from Mayo who travelled on the Titanic, and only three of them survived. I told the story of one of the survivors and the legacy of trauma the tragedy left behind. I think people are endlessly fascinated by the Titanic. My agent read it after I had published it myself, and that is how I got a two-book deal with HarperCollins.
I set up the Inspiration Project with Catherine Ryan Howard and Carmel Harrington. All three of us were self-published originally. There is a lot of mystique about writing a book, as if you have to have a secret password. We wanted to demystify the process of getting published. So we share practical tips. We held workshops, but more recently it has moved online.
I got the idea from a podcast. I heard the true story of children and teachers from the Chefoo School in China. They were British, American and European attending boarding school - and they were ultimately taken prisoner by the Japanese army during World War II. They were part of a Girl Guide patrol in the school. There was that sense of the Guiding principles, of being prepared and resourceful, helping them to overcome a difficult set of circumstances over four years.
I have been in Ireland for almost 20 years, and in Kildare for 15 years. I like to think I have been adopted now at this stage. I have applied for Irish citizenship through marriage to my husband, who is a Dub.
Probably not. I didn't know anybody in the publishing industry. I always loved writing but my career was very corporate. Sometimes you need a catalyst to take the leap. Sometimes when things are so uncertain, it's the best time to take that leap of faith and chase the dream. [Being made redundant] has allowed me to pursue this wonderful second career while raising a family.
I would take the Winnie the Pooh boxset that I bought with pocket money as a child while on holiday in the Cotswolds. And Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier. It's an absolute classic. I have read it a number of times and it's cracking.
A pastry chef.
