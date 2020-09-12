WriteSide: children's writer Pádraig Kenny

Pádraig Kenny on writing out of boredom, Éamon de Valera’s spud gun, and adding more monsters.

Is it true that you first started writing out of boredom?

Yes, and I still do it out of boredom. In the 1970s in Ireland there was nothing to do. I used to daydream a lot and read comics and books - anything I could lay my hands on. Then I started writing my own stories, because I found them more entertaining. I would copy the idea from something I had read. I remember writing a short story about a slime monster that came from the bottom of the sea.

How would you describe your latest novel, The Monsters of Rookhaven?

It's a Gothic fantasy for children. Some people would describe it as the Addams Family with darker tones. They are a family of monsters. The best advice an editor ever gave to me was "add more monsters".

How did you start writing plays?

I got this wrong idea that I couldn't write a novel. So I wrote radio plays when I was in my 20s. I wrote a comedy drama about the Easter Rising. In that play, Éamon de Valera invented the spud gun. It wasn't historically accurate, but it was fun to write.

When did you turn to writing fiction for kids?

I almost fell into it by accident. I found that I enjoyed writing stuff for kids. I wrote three novels for children and it was the third one, Tin, that got published. I didn't think that much of it myself but my agent loved it, and everyone else loved it.

How do you come up with the ­storylines?

You are very much at the mercy of inspiration. For my second book Pog, I had a vague idea for more than a decade of what would be in the book. Then I found what I thought would make it work. It was like a recipe for cake. I had two things for the recipe, one was a grieving family who had lost their mother, and the other was an evil preacher in a forest. I wanted to combine them in a story and I couldn't think how. Then this strange furry little creature popped into my head. Then it all fell into place.

When and where do you write?

I try to keep office hours. I am very disciplined and I write very fast. I would try to aim for 3,000 words a day, and when I have finished, I record the amount of words I have done on my phone.

The faster, the better, because if I don't write fast, I lose interest in the story. I am mainly in the dining room, but I can write almost anywhere. Early in my career, I could almost write with my young kids climbing all over me.

Which books would you take to a desert island?

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke, the Adrian Mole books by Sue Townsend and Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

If you weren't a writer what would you be?

A record producer.