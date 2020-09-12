| 10.9°C Dublin

WriteSide: children's writer Pádraig Kenny

Pádraig Kenny on writing out of boredom, Éamon de Valera’s spud gun, and adding more monsters.

Is it true that you first started writing out of boredom?

Yes, and I still do it out of boredom. In the 1970s in Ireland there was nothing to do. I used to daydream a lot and read comics and books - anything I could lay my hands on. Then I started writing my own stories, because I found them more entertaining. I would copy the idea from something I had read. I remember writing a short story about a slime monster that came from the bottom of the sea.