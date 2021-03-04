World Book Day: half of top 10 titles in February NYT list tied to a Netflix series

Half of the books on the New York Times best-selling list in February are tied to a Netflix series.

On World Book Day, the streaming site noticed an interesting pattern that many of its series adapted from books became best-sellers as the series’ grew in popularity.

So, although advice has commonly been to read a book before seeing its movie or TV adaptation- it appears many people enjoy getting stuck into the novel after binging it on their small screens.

The success of Bridgerton, which has become the biggest series on the platform as a staggering 82 million households binged it, led to all five books being on the NYT list at the same time.

The first installment of the series The Duke and I, written by Julia Quinn, held a steady spot as number one on the coveted list for four weeks.

Kristin Hannah’s novel Firefly Lane had immense success as it reached the top 10 list a whole month before the show was released on Netflix. It also hit number one just three days after it premiered on the streaming site- 13 years after its initial publication.

After being published 37 years ago, The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis’ made the list three weeks after its Netflix debut and stayed in the charts for 11 weeks.

Written in 1907, Maurice Leblanc’s novel that series Lupin was based on began trending in several countries including Italy, Spain, the US, the UK and Korea and 10 days after its premiere it was in the top five bestsellers on Amazon and Fnac.

Due to its success, Netflix will not stop adapting novels for its site with an abundance due to come out in the following months.

For a glimpse into what adaptations you can expect over the next year, see below:

Jennifer Mathieu’s Moxie – premiered March 3

Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s YES DAY -- premiering March 12

Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone -- premiering April 23

Things Heard & Seen based on Elizabeth Brundage’s All Things Cease to Appear -- premiering April 30

A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window -- coming soon

Maurice Leblanc’s Lupin -- Part 2 is on its way this summer

R.L. Stine’s Fear Street Trilogy -- coming to scare this summer

Jojo Moyes’ The Last Letter From Your Lover -- coming soon

Beth Reekles’ The Kissing Booth 3 -- coming soon

Caroline Kepnes’ YOU -- Season 3 is coming soon

Robyn Carr’s Virgin River -- Season 3 is coming soon

Sherryl Woods’ Sweet Magnolias -- Season 2 is coming soon

Concrete Cowboy, based on Gregory Neri’s Ghetto Cowboy -- coming soon

J.A. White’s Nightbooks -- coming soon

Stephanie Land’s Maid -- coming soon

Online Editors