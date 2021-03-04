World Book Day: half of top 10 titles in February NYT list tied to a Netflix series

Half of the books on the New York Times best-selling list in February are tied to a Netflix series.
On World Book Day, the streaming site noticed an interesting pattern that many of its series adapted from books became best-sellers as the series’ grew in popularity.
So, although advice has commonly been to read a book before seeing its movie or TV adaptation- it appears many people enjoy getting stuck into the novel after binging it on their small screens.
The success of Bridgerton, which has become the biggest series on the platform as a staggering 82 million households binged it, led to all five books being on the NYT list at the same time.
The first installment of the series The Duke and I, written by Julia Quinn, held a steady spot as number one on the coveted list for four weeks.
Kristin Hannah’s novel Firefly Lane had immense success as it reached the top 10 list a whole month before the show was released on Netflix. It also hit number one just three days after it premiered on the streaming site- 13 years after its initial publication.
After being published 37 years ago, The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis’ made the list three weeks after its Netflix debut and stayed in the charts for 11 weeks.
Written in 1907, Maurice Leblanc’s novel that series Lupin was based on began trending in several countries including Italy, Spain, the US, the UK and Korea and 10 days after its premiere it was in the top five bestsellers on Amazon and Fnac.
Due to its success, Netflix will not stop adapting novels for its site with an abundance due to come out in the following months.
For a glimpse into what adaptations you can expect over the next year, see below:
Online Editors