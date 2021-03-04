World Book Day 2021: Top 50 books every child should read

IT will be a different World Book Day for many children this year, as Covid-19 lockdowns and school shutdowns means many are spending the day at home.

There will be no book fairs or group book clubs, but there are still ways to participate in the day with your children at home.

We've rounded up some of the top 50 books that have been frequently rated as must reads for children under the age of 16.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory topped the poll in a 2015 survey. The classic novel was voted the best childhood read and was uncontested by modern favourites such as Hunger Games, Twilight and even Harry Potter.

Dahl featured heavily in the top 50 list of must-reads with five of his novels including James and the Giant Peach, Matilda and The Twits all landing a place.

Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland was a close second in the poll, followed by The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis.

Mavis Sarfo of UK supermarket Sainbury’s who conducted the research said: “The 50 books show a much-cherished collection of some of the finest children’s writing that has delighted readers and transported them to other generations.”

The study also found that parents still enjoy reading to their children before bed despite competition from modern devices.

More than 75pc of parents believe that reading to children before bed was one of the key bonding experiences they have with their children.

Top 50 Books

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis Winnie the Pooh by A.A.Milne Black Beauty by Anna Sewell James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl BFG by Roald Dahl A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling Matilda by Roald Dahl The Railway Children by E Nesbit Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens Five on a Treasure Island by Enid Blyton The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling Charlotte's Web by EB White The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter Watership Down by Richard Adams The Hobbit by JRR Tolken Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by JK Rowling Lord of the Flies by William Golding The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, aged 13 ¾ by Sue Townsend Great Expectations by Charles Dickens The Cat in the Hat by Dr Seuss The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson–Burnett The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank The Twits by Roald Dahl The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L Frank Baum The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas byJohn Boyne Anne of Green Gables by LM Montgomery The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr Green Eggs and Ham by Dr Seuss The Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham Bambi by Felix Selten Tom's Midnight Garden by Phillipa Pearce Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder Funny Bones by Janet and Allan Ahlberg Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak Carrie's War by Nina Bawden The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon The Magician's Nephew by CS Lewis Northern Lights by Philip Pullman The Story of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting The Story of Tracy Beaker by Jacqueline Wilson The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins Curious George by HA Ray Each Peach Pear Plum by Janet and Allan Ahlberg

