World Book Day 2021: Top 50 books every child should read

IT will be a different World Book Day for many children this year, as Covid-19 lockdowns and school shutdowns means many are spending the day at home.

There will be no book fairs or group book clubs, but there are still ways to participate in the day with your children at home.

We've rounded up some of the top 50 books that have been frequently rated as must reads for children under the age of 16.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory topped the poll in a 2015 survey. The classic novel was voted the best childhood read and was uncontested by modern favourites such as Hunger Games, Twilight and even Harry Potter.

Dahl featured heavily in the top 50 list of must-reads with five of his novels including James and the Giant Peach, Matilda and The Twits all landing a place.

Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland was a close second in the poll, followed by The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis.

Mavis Sarfo of UK supermarket Sainbury’s who conducted the research said: “The 50 books show a much-cherished collection of some of the finest children’s writing that has delighted readers and transported them to other generations.”

The study also found that parents still enjoy reading to their children before bed despite competition from modern devices.

More than 75pc of parents believe that reading to children before bed was one of the key bonding experiences they have with their children.

Top 50 Books

  1. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl
  2. Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
  3. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
  4. Winnie the Pooh by A.A.Milne
  5. Black Beauty by Anna Sewell
  6. James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl
  7. BFG by Roald Dahl
  8. A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond
  9. Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson
  10. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
  11. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling
  12. Matilda by Roald Dahl
  13. The Railway Children by E Nesbit
  14. Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens
  15. Five on a Treasure Island by Enid Blyton
  16. The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame
  17. The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
  18. The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
  19. Charlotte's Web by EB White
  20. The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter
  21. Watership Down by Richard Adams
  22. The Hobbit by JRR Tolken
  23. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by JK Rowling
  24. Lord of the Flies by William Golding
  25. The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, aged 13 ¾ by Sue Townsend
  26. Great Expectations by Charles Dickens
  27. The Cat in the Hat by Dr Seuss
  28. The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson–Burnett
  29. The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank
  30. The Twits by Roald Dahl
  31. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L Frank Baum
  32. The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas byJohn Boyne
  33. Anne of Green Gables by LM Montgomery
  34. The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr
  35. Green Eggs and Ham by Dr Seuss
  36. The Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham
  37. Bambi by Felix Selten
  38. Tom's Midnight Garden by Phillipa Pearce
  39. Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder
  40. Funny Bones by Janet and Allan Ahlberg
  41. Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak
  42. Carrie's War by Nina Bawden
  43. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon
  44. The Magician's Nephew by CS Lewis
  45. Northern Lights by Philip Pullman
  46. The Story of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting
  47. The Story of Tracy Beaker by Jacqueline Wilson
  48. The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
  49. Curious George by HA Ray
  50. Each Peach Pear Plum by Janet and Allan Ahlberg

