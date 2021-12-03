Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney: ‘What I was trying to do was help adults to remember what it was like to be kids’

Jeff Kinney is a nice guy. Or so my children assure me. They know all about him, they say. This certainly should be true – the house has been full of Wimpy Kid books for about 16 years now. I count the full set – 15 books, with a 16th, Big Shot, just released. Not to mention the several spin-offs, including the Rowley books.

In fact, they feel quite proprietorial about Kinney. What are you going to ask, they all three want to know? Can we give you questions for him, say my daughter and her friend. Which actually isn’t a bad idea. Who better to question the creator of Greg Heffley than a couple of 11-year-olds who have read everything he’s written?

But first, Jeff and I catch up a little.

“I’m a little bit stunned myself, to be honest,” he tells me by phone from Plainville, Massachusetts, where he lives, when I congratulate him on publishing number 16 in a series that has been translated into 65 languages, and has sold more than 250 million copies globally since the very first Diary of a Wimpy Kid came out in 2007.

“I feel like ever since the point of publication, my life has been like The Truman Show, where it doesn’t feel like it could possibly be real – to have these wild and unusual experiences because of these books. I feel like I’m on a ride that’s bound to end someday, but hopefully not too soon.”

And even when it does end, as everything eventually must, there will always be the knowledge of just how good it all got.

“It’s incredibly cool,” he agrees (he certainly has a nice voice – deep and rumbly). “In the first stages of the first book, Greg says ‘one day when I’m rich and famous…’ which is sort of a joke, because you know from the opening lines that Greg isn’t going to amount to much. And I think it’s really fun that these books have gotten popular, and in a way Greg Heffley has gotten famous even though he doesn’t know it.”

The backstory to Wimpy Kid is fairly well known, but bears repeating because of what it says about tenacity, and also the wonderful unpredictability of publishing.

“I really truly never thought this book would get published, or turn into a series,” Kinney says. “I had spent about three years trying to become a newspaper cartoonist, and not getting any encouragement or any bites.

“So then when I started working on Diary of a Wimpy Kid I thought, ‘Well here’s something that’s even more unusual and more of a long shot than the newspaper cartoon.’ I worked on it for about eight years before showing it to anyone. But the whole time I was thinking, ‘This is not going to attract any attention…’”

In fact, the book was an instant hit.

“It’s been sort of shocking to me, the whole thing,” Kinney says. “In a way I’m getting to live that life that I’d hoped for – which was to create a cartoon that had longevity.

"You can roll your eyes at 16 books because it sort of feels like an author who’s milking a formula. But if you look at it from my point of view, I feel a little bit more like a newspaper cartoonist. Newspaper cartoons have a really long life span; the most successful ones go on for decades. So, in a way, I’m getting what I wanted but in a different form.”

This brings me to my first question from my daughter, Bee, and her friend Isabelle (yes, they insisted I include their names): You’ve written a book for that kid in every class who says he/she hates reading and books are boring, was that your intention?

Kinney laughs. “Great question. No. I really truly wrote this [first] book for adults. I thought that adults would read the book as a sort of a nostalgic trip. What I was trying to do was help adults to remember what it was like to be kids. And this really came from my father being a comic reader. I thought of comics as being for adults, and they were in newspapers which is a very grown-up medium.”

When he showed the book to his publisher, “at first the acquiring editor also saw it as a book that would appeal to adults. And then upon further reflection, my publisher decided that I had written a children’s series, and that was a big surprise to me”.

It is, he reckons, “kind of the secret sauce of the books. Most adult writers who are writing for kids start off with the idea of a message. They think, ‘OK, I’m going to write a book that teaches a kid this particular message.’ The writing is meant to be influential.

"Because I thought I was writing for adults to begin with, I never had that burden – to carry a message into my books. I was writing purely for entertainment’s sake. And I think that’s why kids like the books – because they can’t detect moralising by the author. I think they don’t think they are being written down to.”

So how does he interpret the appeal of his character, Greg Heffley, to so many kids, in so many different countries and cultures? “I wanted to write about a kid who wasn’t perfect and wasn’t heroic. There’s a long tradition in kids’ literature where the kids are heroic and aspirational. That’s totally needed and appropriate, but it never felt especially realistic to me.

“Growing up – and even now – I’m full of imperfections; I certainly wouldn’t want my middle school years documented the way that Greg’s are documented. I think the fun comes from the reader recognising that Greg has a lot of growing up to do.

"Sometimes readers, especially parents, misunderstand my intentions. They think I’m trying to create Greg as an aspirational character or a role model. And I’m not. I’m merely trying to hold a mirror up to the kids and their imperfections. I think that kids, when they read about Greg, hopefully they can find humour in their own lives and the situations they find themselves in.”

He is also careful to contain Greg Heffley’s world, rather than try and reflect wider issues within the culture.

“If I was trying to reflect accurate kids’ culture, then Greg would be on his phone all the time. Social media would be such a big part of these books, because it’s such a big part of kids’ lives. I don’t want the books to feel contemporary,” he says, “I want them to feel timeless, and sometimes I’m successful at that, and sometimes I’m not.”

One of the things he did feel he had to address was Covid, “because Covid is happening to everyone around the world. It’s hard to ignore something that happens to everyone.

"The way that I addressed it was, on the first page [of The Deep End], Greg talks about how he loves his family but they need a break from each other. Then I move on and you realise the book isn’t about Covid at all. But I think any kid reading that first page will understand what I was talking about”.

I think any adult reading that will also understand what he was talking about, I say; that feeling of being trapped with one’s nearest and dearest is still all too close. So how was his own Covid experience? “Our lockdown was – I feel a little embarrassed to say it – but it probably was my family at its best.”

Kinney is married, with two sons. “Luckily we didn’t have anyone get sick. I think we all needed to step off the train in a way. My son was getting ready to go into his senior year in high school, and it just slowed everything down. We watched television shows together, we played board games together. I’m sure our experience was like that of a lot of people.

"We were lucky enough to have some space to move around in inside of our house. So we had some good times, for sure, and I feel like it set a foundation for our relationship for the rest of our lives.”

In 2009, Time magazine named Kinney as one of the World’s Top 100 Most Influential People. “That,” he says now with a laugh, “was so strange. First of all, I had only three books out at the time, so it felt like it came out of nowhere.

"Also, when I got the voice mail on my answering machine – this was pre-digital – I thought it was a joke, some sort of a prank. I had to chase the number and I was really surprised to see the call had actually come from the Time magazine office. It was crazy and very heady and I felt like it was not deserved.”

All these years later, however, “I do see it a little bit differently. One of the challenges of our times is figuring out how to get our kids to read, so any series that [does that] is something that’s pretty special. So I feel lucky to have been able to contribute to that, and hopefully my books have turned kids into lifelong readers.”

And he’s taken it a step beyond the writing of books. He is also, since 2015, a bookseller.

“Well that’s been a lot of fun,” he says when I mention this. “We have a bookstore, called An Unlikely Story. It’s really wild. I live in a town with a population of about 8,000, but this bookstore draws some of the biggest authors in the world. We’ve had David Walliams here twice, we attract just about everybody – one of our guests recently was Hillary Clinton. It keeps mine and my wife’s lives very interesting.”

How did this come about? “It really started with the building itself. We live in a town that’s pretty rundown, and there was a decrepit abandoned building in the centre, and nobody was happy with that. So it started with the building. We just wanted to make a nice building, so when people drove through the town they had a good impression of the place.

“And then we asked the question – what is the most useful thing we could put in the town? We realised that a bookstore really could serve the whole community, from children to people in their 90s. And that’s exactly what’s happened. It’s great, and something that I’m really proud of. And I’m really going to expand on this now.

“We’ve bought up the properties around the bookstore and we’re going to make this into a proper town square. It’s exciting. It’s my passion more than anything – just to leave a mark. To give the town a better feeling about itself. I think the changes we’re making now will ripple through several generations.”

My kids were right, I decide. Kinney is a nice guy.

There is a new, animated Wimpy Kid movie coming out this year, with Disney, for which Kinney is writer and producer. There’s also a musical, launched a few years ago but now ready to be re-released, and of course, always, the books.

“This world that I’m working in is plenty big for me,” Kinney says. “My dance card is very full, and I’m happy for that.”

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot’, by Jeff Kinney, is published by Puffin Books, €18, and out now