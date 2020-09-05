Why politicians love to reach for Seamus Heaney

Wordsmith: Heaney is more complex than the soundbites he generated might suggest

Well-versed: Former US President Barack Obama and Joe Biden at the White House in January 2017. Both men have quoted Heaney, Biden in particular. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP

That’s from The Cure at Troy, Seamus Heaney’s 1990 version of a play by Sophocles, and it has been referenced and quoted by various politicians, most recently Joe Biden during his acceptance speech as the Democratic candidate chosen to oppose Donald Trump for the US presidency.

Yet for a poet so often quoted by political eminences, Heaney was admirably adroit at sidestepping political stances that might define or confine him.

Indeed, his scrupulous avoidance of partisan politics was summed up in his early 1990s poem ‘The Flight Path’, where he describes a train journey from Dublin to Belfast in the late 1970s, during which a senior Northern republican (later revealed as Danny Morrison of Sinn Féin) accosts him:





So he enters and sits down

Opposite and goes for me head on.

‘When, for fuck’s sake, are you going to write

Something for us?’ ‘If I do write something,

Whatever it is, I’ll be writing for myself.’

And that was that.





That, indeed, was always that, the poet guarding his personal and artistic integrity against the demands of those with factional and often sinister agendas. And it was his insistence on maintaining that integrity, along with the quality of his verse, that has drawn so many politicians to him in their search for memorable soundbites.

There’s nothing new, of course, about political leaders being attracted to poetry. Some 200 years ago, Percy Bysshe Shelley had rather grandly claimed that poets were the “unacknowledged legislators of the world”, and 60 years ago John Fitzgerald Kennedy echoed this when declaring that “if more politicians knew poetry, I am convinced the world would be a little better place in which to live”.

Joe Biden clearly knows his poetry, not least Irish poetry. Long before his recent quoting of Heaney, he told a gathering in Beijing: “My colleagues always kid me about quoting Irish poets all the time. They think I do it because I’m Irish. I do it because they’re the best poets.”

While JFK favoured the homespun wisdom of fellow American Robert Frost, and Barack Obama opted for Maya Angelou, Obama also recognised the power of Irish poetry when he presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2017 and remarked: “As Yeats put it — because I had to quote an Irish poet and Seamus Heaney was taken — ‘Think where man’s glory most begins and ends,/And say my glory was I had such friends’.”

There is a correspondingly inclusive, indeed bardic, quality to much of Heaney’s poetry that seems to chime with politicians in their quest for a similar gravitas. During his earlier career, though, the charge of tribalism was brought by some critics — and, indeed, some fellow poets — intent on finding evidence that his Catholic nationalist upbringing had led to him taking sides during the Troubles.

This mainly centred on his 1975 collection, North — the poem ‘Punishment’ in particular seeming to make a connection between the savagery meted out to a young woman in ancient Denmark and similar punitive rituals in the North of the 1970s, and with the poet finding himself among those ‘who would connive/in civilized outrage/yet understand the exact/and tribal, intimate revenge’.

Then there’s ‘The Strand at Lough Beg’, from the 1979 collection Field Work, which directly addressed the cold-blooded murder of his cousin Colum McCartney by loyalist paramilitaries. It was an angrily mournful poem, but in the later ‘Station Island’ (1984) the ghost of the same cousin reprimands him for the inadequacy of his earlier response to that savage killing.

So he was always interrogating his own reactions, both to such family tragedies and to the Troubles in general. While constantly acknowledging his own Catholic roots, he could never be accused of ignoring or underplaying either the political or the religious complexities inherent in the Northern conflict.

Not that there’s any disputing his own essential Irishness, the poet himself responding to his inclusion in The Penguin Book of Contemporary British Poetry, which was published in 1982, with An Open Letter, which concludes:

...don’t be surprised

If I demur, for, be advised

My passport’s green.

No glass of ours was ever raised

To toast The Queen.





(This, incidentally, led to a two-line squib from another Irish poet, which read: “Good on you, Seamus,/ Knocking the Brits who made you famous”, but that’s neither here nor there).

It would be a pity, though, if Heaney was mainly to be referenced by politicians just for the resonant soundbite chosen by Biden a couple of weeks back — one that had already been used by former US president Bill Clinton in the run-up to the Good Friday Agreement and by Mary Robinson on becoming President of Ireland.

At least our current Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, opted for less familiar Heaney on becoming Taoiseach three years ago, wryly using lines that are to be found in 1987’s ‘From the Republic of Conscience’: “At their inauguration, public leaders/must swear to uphold unwritten law and weep/to atone for their presumption to hold office”.

And during our time of Covid, he used another Heaney line — “if we winter this one out, we can summer anywhere” — though that’s not from a poem but from an interview Heaney gave in 1972 about the Troubles. However, it chimes perfectly with our current viral situation.

Indeed, he is so quotable it’s a wonder that even more politicians aren’t plundering his work for aspirational aids. If they do so, they will encounter scores of images and insights that, as he wrote himself in his marvellous poem ‘Postscript’, “catch the heart off guard and blow it open”.





