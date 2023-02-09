Why I dedicated my novel about the Titanic to everyone who ever lost someone close to their heart

When I first started writing A Million to One, my novel set on the Titanic, there was very little about the history of the ship that I knew. I had never had a phase when I was obsessed with the Titanic. I had only watched James Cameron’s 1997 film once as a kid, and never again.

I knew the basics that anybody would know, and knew just a little bit more as someone who is Irish. I had been to the Titanic Museum in Belfast and had gone through it with passing curiosity about the history of the ship. I had never known before then that Ireland had such an important history of shipbuilding. I had even been to Cobh, Co Cork, though I was more interested in its colourful houses and picturesque views than its relationship to the Titanic.

But, then, in 2019, I began to write my novel — a heist with four girls who board the Titanic. I had to buckle down and figure out what the history of this ship really was, and find out the things that would make the story shine. What my research led me to find surprised me.

For starters, I had never stopped to think that the sinking of the Titanic could have led to the loss of priceless treasures and artefacts, many of which have never been recovered. One of these, the Rubaiyat, makes up the crux of my novel. A rare jewel-encrusted book, this edition of the Rubaiyat is said to have been one of the most ambitious bookbinding projects to have ever been undertaken. It was inlaid with more than 1,000 jewels, and was auctioned for £405 in 1912. It was in the process of being transported to its buyer on the Titanic, but now it probably lies somewhere in the wreckage of the ship.

The Rubaiyat wasn’t the only treasure to have been lost on the Titanic, nor was it was the most rare or expensive. A 1912 Renault Type CB Coupé de Ville was the only automobile on the ship. It was owned by William Carter, a wealthy American heir to a coal and iron fortune. The car sank alongside the Titanic, though Carter and his family survived. After the disaster, Carter filed a claim to be reimbursed for the value of the Renault, which was $5,000.

There were other artistic artefacts that sank alongside the Renault and the Rubaiyat too: a handwritten manuscript of Joseph Conrad’s Karain: A Memory was in the Titanic’s mailroom, alongside 7,000,000 other pieces of mail that were lost. A painting called ‘La Circassienne au Bain’ by Merry-Joseph Blondel was brought on board by a Swedish businessman who survived the sinking and made a claim of $100,000 for the lost painting. The china used on the ship was estimated to be worth more than $1m. While some of it has been salvaged from the wreckage and sold for a fortune, most of it is still lost.

With my research on the treasures aboard the Titanic completed, I sat down to think about the characters who would populate my novel. While my main characters are creations of my own imagination, it felt apt to include at least a few of the real-life people who were on board the ship during its maiden voyage. Researching some of these people was easy enough. There’s much written about some of the famous individuals on board the Titanic, many of whom survived the sinking, such as millionaire John Jacob Astor and fashion designer Lucy Duff-Gordon.

There are reasons the history of the Titanic has lived on in our minds. For one, the sheer scale of loss that the sinking resulted in

It was more difficult to research individuals such as Catherine Wallis, who was employed as a matron on the ship. While my research led to learning about where she was from, her surviving family and their journey to try to find her remains, there was little else to be found about her. So, ultimately, even some of the historical figures who play a part in my novel ended up being heavily influenced by my own imagination.

As I thought about the end of my book and what fates would ultimately befall each of my characters, I found myself thinking about the Titanic as a whole. Before I wrote this book, the Titanic seemed like a major disaster which had simply lived on in the hearts of people. But there are reasons the history of the Titanic has lived on in our minds. For one, the sheer scale of loss that the sinking resulted in. Only a fifth of the victims were ever found, and more than 100 people were buried at sea. Families such as Wallis’s never recovered bodies of their loved ones.

In the immediate aftermath of the sinking, many people expressed their grief by supporting the victims of families. Bruce Ismay, who was the chairman and managing director of White Star Line, and his family gave £55,000 to start a fund for the widows of seamen lost at sea. Ismay also raised money for a memorial in Liverpool. More memorials were built across the world to commemorate those who passed away in the sinking of the Titanic, including one in Belfast and another in Victoria, Australia.

Another reason the Titanic had such an impact is because the aftermath of the disaster resulted in changes in laws to ensure that a disaster like it wouldn’t happen again. Both the United States and Britain launched inquiries into the disaster and why it happened. Surviving crew members and officials were called to testify, though the only passengers to testify were husband and wife Cosmo Gordon and Lucy Duff-Gordon. While the British and American inquiries led to differing reports, they both led to changes in safety practices such as requiring every ship to have lifeboat space for each passenger and requiring lifeboat drills for every voyage.

With my research completed, I could sit down and write my story. I felt that all the elements I needed to flesh out my ideas were finally at my fingertips. But, of course, I ended up not even using most of the research. For one, other than the Rubaiyat, and my characters’ attempts to steal it off the Sotheby’s auctioneer on board the ship, none of the other priceless artefacts on board make much of an appearance. Similarly, while I was heartened to learn about the aftermath of the disaster and how it had major effects on travel by ship following the maiden voyage of the Titanic, this never really factored into the end of my characters’ journeys.

Still, I had gone into writing my book with very little knowledge of the history of the Titanic and I had come away from it with enough knowledge to write a book — and more. In some ways, as I wrote and revised the story, I felt like the history of it had all come alive for me, in a way that wouldn’t have been possible before I had delved into all of my research.

With my drafting and revisions finished, all the history in its appropriate place, be it on the pages of the book or still circling in my mind, I was done writing A Million to One. Except, it still felt like there was a piece missing to bring everything together — to connect the writing of this book to the history that it dug up.

I found the missing connection as I began to write my dedication. I tried a few variations, thinking about all of the people that I could dedicate the book to. I had written and revised most of the book during Covid lockdowns, through which I had lost many people. Somehow, I had written my loss into the losses of the Titanic, too. It would feel apt to dedicate the book to any of those people, but the loss felt greater than just any single person. It felt heavier.

In some ways, I wondered if my loss felt similar to the losses suffered on the Titanic. Something disastrous, tragic, unprecedented. Something that made a mark in history and would linger in the minds of people for a long, long time. And so, I finally wrote the only dedication to the book that felt right. The one that linked together this book, and the circumstances in which it was written, to the history of the Titanic: “To everyone who lost a loved one during this pandemic, and to all the loved ones we lost.”

‘ A Million to One’ by Adiba Jaigirdar, published by Hodder Children’s Books, is out now