| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why I dedicated my novel about the Titanic to everyone who ever lost someone close to their heart

Adiba Jaigirdar at her home in Stepaside, Co Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Adiba Jaigirdar at her home in Stepaside, Co Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Adiba Jaigirdar at her home in Stepaside, Co Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Adiba Jaigirdar at her home in Stepaside, Co Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Adiba Jaigirdar

When I first started writing A Million to One, my novel set on the Titanic, there was very little about the history of the ship that I knew. I had never had a phase when I was obsessed with the Titanic. I had only watched James Cameron’s 1997 film once as a kid, and never again.

I knew the basics that anybody would know, and knew just a little bit more as someone who is Irish. I had been to the Titanic Museum in Belfast and had gone through it with passing curiosity about the history of the ship. I had never known before then that Ireland had such an important history of shipbuilding. I had even been to Cobh, Co Cork, though I was more interested in its colourful houses and picturesque views than its relationship to the Titanic.

Most Watched

Privacy