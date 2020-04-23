Why Agatha Christie is still the Queen of Crime

Anyone currently struggling to write a crime novel will be heartened to learn that Agatha Christie's first book, Snow Upon the Desert, was turned down by every publisher who received it. Five years and numerous rejections later, John Lane publishers accepted her next attempt, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

Although this debut earned her only £25, her subsequent output - including 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections - ensured she became very wealthy, very quickly.

Outdone only by the Bible and Shakespeare, her books have sold over a billion copies in English and a billion in translation. She is also the only female dramatist ever to have three plays running simultaneously in London's West End. The Mousetrap, staged continuously since 1952, remains the world's longest-running play.

Famous for introducing preening Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, The Mysterious Affair at Styles celebrates its centenary in 2020. Despite momentous changes in society and readers' tastes over the last hundred years, Christie's appeal and the public's love for Poirot is unwavering.

Expand Close David Suchet as Hercule Poirot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Suchet as Hercule Poirot

For Belfast writer Jan Carson, author of the post-Troubles magic realism novel The Fire Starters, the reason for Christie's enduring popularity is obvious.

"I read Agatha Christie for the same reason I watch Casualty. Because I know order will be reinstated by the time I get to the end of the book or the episode. She can fool me into thinking everything's going to be okay."

Despite the literary snobbery that often sneers at crime fiction, Christie's combination of a highly organised structure with an imaginative plot always delivers on its promise of mystery and, importantly, a solution.

She blindsides her readers repeatedly, using what The Hunting Party's Lucy Foley - whose focused style has been favourably compared with Christie - has referred to as Christie's "frightening perception of what makes people tick".

At the conclusion of almost every Christie novel, the suspects are gathered together and each revealed for their true self, a linguistic sleight of hand which Jan Carson calls "its own particular brand of magic realism".

The Mysterious Affair at Styles used poison as a murder weapon. Death-by-poison was a favourite of Christie's, and thanks to her wartime experience in hospital pharmacies, she was an expert, particularly on thallium, a colourless and tasteless salt.

Ngaio Marsh used thallium in her 1947 novel Final Curtain but was vague about its impact. However, when Christie chose it for the murder weapon in The Pale Horse (1961), her descriptions of the symptoms were so exacting that a nurse reading the book years later realised that a desperately ill baby whose condition was baffling doctors had been poisoned.

With Poirot already firmly established, in 1922 she introduced amateur sleuths Tommy and Tuppence Beresford, followed by Miss Marple in a short story in 1927. Unlike Marple and Poirot, sensible Tommy and impetuous wife Tuppence aged in real time, roughly in pace with Christie herself.

She remained very fond of them, whereas even as early as 1930, she found Poirot "insufferable", and by 1960 was calling him a "detestable, bombastic, tiresome, egocentric little creep".

In 1945, literary critic Edmund Wilson's exasperated New Yorker essay 'Who Cares Who Killed Roger Ackroyd?' claimed Christie's writing had a "mawkishness and banality which seem to me literally impossible to read".

While she is not without her detractors, Wilson's question is best answered by bestselling crime writer PD James: "I suspect a traveller, stranded in an airport hotel overnight and finding in the bedside cabinet two novels, the latest winner of a prestigious literary prize and an Agatha Christie, would reach for the latter."

Agatha Christie Limited, currently run by her great grandson James Prichard, is celebrating #100YearsofChristie throughout 2020. In tribute to the centenary, Jan Carson decided to reread the novels in chronological order, an approach which has proved unexpectedly interesting: "You can see the progression of both her style and her attitude. Undoubtedly there are some very dated attitudes and outlooks on display in the early books, though you could argue she was simply reflecting the values and preoccupations of the period she wrote in.

"Her writing develops as she continues to publish, both stylistically and in terms of the way she depicts class and women in particular, but it would be almost impossible to argue for Agatha Christie as a progressive, liberal voice."

Andrea Carter, author of the popular Inishowen Mysteries featuring snooping solicitor Ben O'Keeffe, agrees. "Though they may seem dated and trope-like, her characters are universal - you'll find that bore of a Major Palgrave from A Caribbean Mystery sitting in any pub, though not wearing military medals. Christie was a great observer of people and she showed incredible insight into the human condition, particularly people's capacity for cruelty and ruthlessness.

"Times may have changed but people still behave as they did in her novels; they are still racist, flirtatious, dull. We recognise her characters even now, though they may be dressed differently." The term 'cosy crime' is often unfairly used as a pejorative, for what is wrong with a book that offers stability in unpredictable times? Christie's understanding of human behaviour contributes to her appeal, but so does her determination to see justice served. Readers enjoy being outsmarted once the author is playing fair, and it is reassuring to see justice prevail and wrongdoing rarely go unpunished.

With only four of her books never to make it to the screen, adaptations continue to generate new fans. From David Suchet's Poirot to Margaret Rutherford, Angela Lansbury, and Joan Hickson's Miss Marple (after seeing Hickson on stage in Murder on the Nile in 1946, Christie wrote "one day you will play my Miss Marple"), Christie remains a stalwart of television and film. Following on from the star-studded success of Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh and Ridley Scott's version of Death on the Nile is scheduled for release this autumn.

In 1926, Christie vanished, a twist which could have come from one of her own books. At the time, many readers and journalists suspected it was a plot; one devised to humiliate or incriminate her husband and his lover Nancy Neale. A nationwide search involved a thousand officers, 15,000 volunteers, a spirit medium courtesy of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and worldwide headlines.

She was found 10 days later in a hotel in Harrogate, with no memory of what had happened. She recovered, and divorced her husband in 1928 (she went on to have a happy second marriage to archaeologist Max Mallowan) though apparently was forever embarrassed about the furore. Her autobiography doesn't even refer to her disappearance. But then, if the Queen of Crime isn't entitled to her secrets, who is?

Murder she wrote: Four Christie classics

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (1926)

"The truth, however ugly in itself, is always curious and beautiful to the seeker after it," proclaims Hercule Poirot in this tale. Hugely successful and innovative, Poirot's third outing changed Christie's career. Regularly called her masterpiece, the influence of the genuinely shocking twist ending can still be seen in contemporary crime writing.

And Then There Were None (1939)

This one has gone through a number of necessary name changes since its original publication. Believed to be the world's bestselling mystery, Christie said she found its complex and intricate locked-room plot the hardest to write. It has been adapted for screen a number of times.

By the Pricking of My Thumbs (1968)

More psychological suspense than crime, the title of the second-last Tommy and Tuppence Beresford novel is taken from Macbeth: "By the pricking of my thumbs, Something wicked this way comes." Christie dedicated it to "the many readers in this and other countries who write to me asking: 'What has happened to Tommy and Tuppence? What are they doing now?'"

The Murder at the ­Vicarage (1930)

Miss Marple's first full-length mystery has all the Christie hallmarks: a much-despised corpse, plenty of suspects, and an intense, gossip-fuelled community. With seven potential murderers to choose from, shrewd and unflappable Miss Marple takes it upon herself to discover which of the suspects has both motive and opportunity. An enjoyable and satisfying read, full of red herrings and gentle misdirection.