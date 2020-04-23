| 4.8°C Dublin

Why Agatha Christie is still the Queen of Crime

Henrietta McKervey on the enduring appeal of the bestselling crime writer, whose own life story had a twist when she vanished for 10 days in 1926

Frightening perception: Agatha Christie at her home in Berkshire, England in 1950
David Suchet as Hercule Poirot

Frightening perception: Agatha Christie at her home in Berkshire, England in 1950

David Suchet as Hercule Poirot

Anyone currently struggling to write a crime novel will be heartened to learn that Agatha Christie's first book, Snow Upon the Desert, was turned down by every publisher who received it. Five years and numerous rejections later, John Lane publishers accepted her next attempt, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

Although this debut earned her only £25, her subsequent output - including 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections - ensured she became very wealthy, very quickly.

Outdone only by the Bible and Shakespeare, her books have sold over a billion copies in English and a billion in translation. She is also the only female dramatist ever to have three plays running simultaneously in London's West End. The Mousetrap, staged continuously since 1952, remains the world's longest-running play.