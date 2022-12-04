What the writers read — top authors on the books that made an impression in 2022

Louise Kennedy For me, the most memorable fiction often comes in small parcels. This Train Is For (No Alibis Press) is a collection of beautifully crafted short stories from Co Derry writer Bernie McGill. Written in prose that is both lyrical and plainspoken, these tales of memory and regret have a tremendous quiet power. Bernard McLaverty’s Blank Pages and Other Stories (Vintage) seem a natural progression from Midwinter Break, examining aging with humanity, wisdom and humour. Jane Campbell’s Cat Brushing (Quercus) is sensuous, strange and utterly original. For those of you who love a ‘never too late’ back story, she is 80 – and this is her first book. This Woman’s Work, edited by Sinéad Gleeson and Kim Gordon (White Rabbit) is a collection of essays by women on music. My favourites are Anne Enright on Lori Anderson and Jenn Pelly on my beloved Lucinda Williams. In poetry, Padraig Regan’s outstanding first full collection, Some Integrity (Carcanet), is my pick of the year. It is hard to choose just a few novels, but these stood out: Ayanna Lloyd Banwo’s When We Were Birds (Hamish Hamilton) is set in a Trinidad both magical and real, and written in a rich demotic; so much more than a love story. In Yiyun Li’s The Book of Goose (Fourth Estate), two unhealthily close French teenagers pull off an elaborate hoax that has devastating consequences for one of them. Finally, Lucy Caldwell’s These Days is a gorgeous, heart-stopping novel set during the Belfast Blitz. Lastly, a heads up for next year. I adored an early proof of Michael Magee’s debut novel Close to Home, coming from Hamish Hamilton in spring. Sean Maguire is a compelling protagonist as he tries to find his way in a Belfast stalked by the ghosts of old conflicts, personal and political.

Louise Kennedy's novel 'Trespasses' was awarded Irish Novel of the Year at the Irish Book Awards

Joseph O’Connor

I like books you can have a bit of a squabble with. For that reason, I loved Bob Dylan’s The Philosophy of Modern Song (Simon & Schuster) which is gracious, lyrical, fascinating and sometimes mischievous, offering the beady-eyed reflections of Nobel laureate Dylan on 66 songs he loves. Which is where the fun begins.

Few music fans would say ‘Pump it Up’ is truly the best song by lyrical genius Elvis Costello – yet that’s the one Zimmy chooses, discerning in it a shake of Springsteen. But gems like Warren Zevon’s ‘My Dirty Life and Times’ and ‘London Calling’ by The Clash are highlighted, along with blues, country and rock ’n’ roll.

Admirers of Dylan’s music and of his late lamented radio show, Theme Time Radio Hour, will adore this hugely readable and pleasingly idiosyncratic ramble through the record collection of a living legend.

These Days by Lucy Caldwell (Faber) is a fine novel by one of Northern Ireland’s most accomplished newer writers.

Set over three days and nights of the 1941 Belfast blitz, it’s a tale of two sisters, ‘impulsive, earnest Audrey’ and ‘kind, stubborn Emma’, the first engaged to a reticent doctor, Richard, the second falling in love with Sylvia, in an era where same-sex relationships are condemned.

Belfast-born Brian Moore, one of my all-time favourite Irish novelists, was a volunteer fire warden during World War II. There is something of his empathic approach to narrative behind Lucy Caldwell’s lucid, glowing, unshowy prose, although her own unique voice is immensely strong and vivid.

She doesn’t describe characters, she incarnates them on the page. Clarity lights the words in this exquisitely beautiful novel.

Edited by the fine poets Leeanne Quinn and Joseph Woods, Romance Options (Dedalus Press) is a rich and wonderful collection of contemporary love poems by Irish writers. These are poems of love in all its moods and modes, from wordsmiths of all ages, identities, and orientations.

If ever you’ve loved and lost, or loved and found, you’ll find glorious, revealing, wise work in this book. It would make an excellent gift for a loved one.

Joseph O'Connor won the 2022 American Ireland Funds Literary Award. His new novel, 'My Father's House', is published next month by Harvill Secke

Edel Coffey

It is so difficult to pick favourite books from a year that included Aingeala Flannery’s The Amusements, Jan Carson’s The Raptures, Donal Ryan’s The Queen of Dirt Island, Maggie O’Farrell’s The Marriage Portrait, Sinéad Gleeson’s This Woman’s Work and Sophie White’s Where I End, but one that stands out is Louise Kennedy’s Trespasses.

Kennedy’s writing first gained attention with her collection of superb short stories, The End of the World is a Cul de Sac, and she quickly followed up with her debut novel. Trespasses is the story of a relationship between Catholic woman Cushla and her Protestant barrister lover Michael. Set in Belfast in 1975 the story also explores the impact of the Troubles on people’s lives.

All Down Darkness Wide by Seán Hewitt is my favourite book of the year. A memoir of a young gay man’s navigation of his sexuality might sound like something you’ve read before, but Hewitt’s beautiful writing (he is also a poet), his examination of how damaging shame is and his utterly gripping story make this book feel important and original.

The well-known art critic Cristín Leach’s Negative Space (Merrion Press) was also a highlight. Ostensibly a memoir about how an anonymous text claiming her husband was cheating on her ended her marriage, it’s also a memoir about women, art, what we don’t see in life, the body and our connection or disconnection to it. Intellectually rigorous and emotionally unflinching. I devoured this.

Edel Coffey is the author of 'Breaking Point' (Sphere) which won the An Post Crime Fiction Book of the Year award

Eugene O’Brien

The best book about the movies that I’ve read in a long time is Sam Wasson’s The Big Goodbye (Faber), which concerns itself with the making of Roman Polanski’s classic 1974 film Chinatown.

It’s a really well-written story of the golden days of 70s Hollywood, with the cocaine-fuelled madness and huge egos, but also of the painful slog of getting a film made and getting the complex script right on paper. It also offers a rich social history of the city of Los Angeles and its politics.

Jan Carson’s The Raptures (Penguin) is a mysterious and slightly creepy novel which paints a vivid portrait of Ballylack, a Protestant Northern Irish town visited by a shocking illness that strikes down the local children. It is a marvellous mixture of everyday drama and the supernatural. As religious groupthink and paranoia sweep the village, the entire society threatens to implode.

David Park is always worth reading and his latest novel Spies in Canaan almost pays tribute to the great Graham Greene in tone and setting.

A retired man living in the American Midwest gets a strange package – and we delve into his memories of his days in the secret services in Asia during the Vietnam War. A first-person narrative about guilt and atonement, this is a vivid journey into suppressed memories – and then a final journey which has to be faced.

Eugene O'Brien is the author of 'Going Back', published earlier this year by Gill Books

Kit de Waal

Life Without Children, Roddy Doyle’s short-story collection (Vintage) explores the before and during of the lockdown. It’s very funny – but there’s such sadness and the sense that the world was changing, almost by the hour. It’s wonderful, of course.

Claire Keegan’s short and startling Small Things Like These (Faber) knocked me sideways. How she got that much story into so few words is testimony to her formidable talent.

I listened to Bob Mortimer narrate his autobiography And Away (Gallery UK) and giggled throughout. So many brilliant set pieces, told with his trademark flat delivery. A short book for a long drive.

Before year’s end I’ll have finished Paul Robeson: The Artist as Revolutionary (Pluto Press), a new-ish biography by Gerald Horne about the Black tenor and communist. An extraordinary man who fought all his life for justice, making himself an enemy of the US government – but a hero to millions.

Kit de Waal's memoir 'Without Warning and Only Sometimes' was published by Tinder Press earlier this year

John Boyne

Sara Baume is a true original whose work grows more interesting with every book. Each defies categorisation with its idiosyncratic blend of fiction, artistic commentary, and memoir. In Seven Steeples (Tramp Press), however, she has excelled herself.

A couple moves to a remote rural landscape where their quiet, unremarkable existence somehow makes for compelling reading. No novel this year made me recognise the transformative power of fiction as much as this.

Emma Donoghue never disappoints, and I read Haven (Picador) slowly, savouring the experiences of three monks making their way to the Skellig Islands with plans to create a new monastic life there. It might be read as a companion piece to The Wonder (Picador), with Donoghue again examining Ireland’s peculiar religious history. Like Baume, her ability to draw gripping drama from her protagonists’ mundane lives is remarkable.

In non-fiction, the latest of Shaun Bythell’s memoirs of running a second-hand bookshop in Wigtown, Scotland, Remainders of the Day (Profile Books), made me long to return to my old life as a bookseller.

Bythell likes to present himself as a grumpy old sod but he’s actually a witty, erudite, and passionate bibliophile.

I look forward to each new volume, knowing how much they will make me laugh.

Finally, I mean no disrespect to Ruth Ware when I say she writes the kind of brilliant page-turning thrillers you have no choice but to read in a day.

The It Girl (Simon & Schuster) is a gripping whodunnit of murder at a university, with enough red herrings along the way to make me feel smart when I thought I’d solved the crime and stupid when I realised I was wrong.

John Boyne's novel 'All The Broken Places' was published earlier this year by Doubleday


