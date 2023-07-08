‘We’ve abandoned our kids to porn. If I was a 12-year-old girl watching it, I would not want to grow up and be a woman’ — feminist author Catilin Moran
After a career spent writing books for women and girls, Caitlin Moran has now done a deep dive into masculinity. Here, she talks about the problems with porn, the appeal of Andrew Tate and how feminism can help men
It was nearly a decade ago that Caitlin Moran noticed a curious question being asked at her live events, where she promoted her hugely popular books on feminism, being a teenage girl and womanhood: ‘What about the men?’