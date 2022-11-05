| 9.8°C Dublin

‘We shagged everywhere in the early days — we had a voracious sexual appetite. It probably was helped by the drugs and the drink’

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan’s visual art has impressed one of the UK’s top critic — now he’s sharing it with the world. He and wife Victoria Mary Clarke talk about his work, share their struggles since the accident that left him confined to a wheelchair and reminisce about their wilder days

Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke at their home in Ballsbridge. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Victoria Mary Clarke with some of her art. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Shane MacGowan's visual artworks &lsquo;Carolan Sees The Angel&rsquo;, &lsquo;The Measure Of My Dreams&rsquo; and &lsquo;Bono Drinking Guinness', photographed by Tony Gavin Expand
Shane MacGowan's visual artworks 'Grace', 'Greetings From Vegas' and 'Thai Boxers' photographed by Tony Gavin Expand
Shane MacGowan's visual artworks 'Thai Teenybopper', 'Lady Victoria' and 'New York City Sky' photographed by Tony Gavin Expand

Van Morrison’s unmistakable lilt fills Shane MacGowan’s Dublin 4 living room. The Pogue is propped up in what looks like a hospital-issue lime green armchair and Van’s songs blare loudly from the TV that is parked in front of him.

MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, is a warm, spirited host, the kind of soul who fusses over her guests. She makes sure MacGowan’s glass is topped up with red wine and brews strong tea for the three of us.

