'We counted her heartbeats until the last one': Mitch Albom on becoming a dad to Haitian orphan Chika

"She just seemed like the last kid who would be in any way vulnerable," Mitch Albom notes. That's the same Mitch Albom, incidentally, who wrote The Five People You Meet in Heaven and Tuesdays with Morrie, the bestselling memoir of all time.

The story of how an author who has sold 35 million books crossed paths with a feisty Haitian orphan is admittedly stranger than fiction, and is the subject of Albom's most personal and heartbreaking book yet. And given that Albom is the high priest of heartbreaking writing, that's saying a lot.

Though Albom doubtless wishes it weren't the case, Finding Chika has many of its forebears' hallmarks. By turns joyous and emotional, Albom finds himself yet again in a position where he is learning much about life from the dying. In this case, it's not life lessons from an elderly professor like Morrie Schwartz, but Chika, the eight-year-old orphan that Albom and his wife, Janine, adopted in their late fifties.

Precious memories: Mitch and wife Janine with their adopted daughter, Chika

Rewind via time's giant wheel to the Haitian earthquake of January 2010; like most others, Albom watched the terrible destruction unfold on television from his home in Detroit. He didn't know it at the time, but the event would change the path of his comfortable life forever.

"Yeah, my life seems to be a sequence of strange events where the best things that happen to me happen with accidents," he smiles. A local Michigan pastor reached out to the author in the hopes he could galvanise some help.

"Something about what was happening stuck with me - the idea that children were lying under rubble that no one was looking for," recalls Albom. "I couldn't get it out of my head."

Calling in a favour via a senator acquaintance, Albom chartered a small plane to get down to the island and arrived two weeks after the earthquake.

"What I saw was too stark and upsetting and unforgettable in its horror, so I brought back a bunch of guys from Detroit, electricians and carpenters, and we began to build an orphanage for the pastor. He then admitted he didn't have the money to run the place. I'm not sure what I was thinking but I said, 'I could run it if you want.' I run a charity in Detroit so I thought, 'How hard could it be?'"

This is how Albom found himself running a sizeable orphanage, becoming a de facto guardian to 52 Haitian children in his Have Faith orphanage, and on the most precipitous learning curve of his life.

"For someone who didn't have children, there was a catastrophe every day," he says, "There was a kid throwing up, or a mosquito would bite one kid, or another kid would drop their toothbrush in the dirt.

"There are moments I won't forget, like kids jumping into your arms and wanting to be held," he adds. "The first thing they always ask is 'When are you leaving?' because they expect you to leave. That's why I never miss a month."

Amid these heart-melting moments, one little three-year-old made an immediate impression.

"When the kids come into the office, their heads are down and they're scared and they don't know how to respond," explains Albom. "Chika sat on her godmother's lap and looked me square in the eye. We talked for a long time and she got cross, as if to say, 'Are you guys done yet? I want to get out there and play.' I made a face and she stuck her tongue out and laughed so hard. Once she was with us, she became the bossiest and youngest kid; always at the front of the line like the Pied Piper," Albom adds. "I knew she was brave and independent. I had no idea how well it would serve her in life."

Within two years, staff at the orphanage noticed a change in Chika's behaviour and energy. At five, she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, a condition known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG. Undeterred, Albom and Janine brought Chika to America, in a bid to find a cure.

"There were a couple of very fast decisions thrust upon us," Albom recalls. "The American doctors told us that she had DIPG, and that it was absolutely incurable and that it usually kills children in about four months. All of that came at us within five minutes. I told the doctors this child was a fighter, and that if she'll fight, then we'll fight. Once we walked out of there, she was ours and we were hers."

The couple adopted the five-year-old and had to get used to not just becoming new parents in their late fifties, but facing the challenges of Chika's condition. All the while, the couple looked worldwide for a cure, consulting experts in Europe and researching experimental treatments. They never told Chika that she was dying.

Albom and his wife had previously tried to have children and, until Chika had entered their lives, were enjoying a comfortable, child-free existence. Then, they were delighting in the world, seen through the eyes of a young child.

In the book, Albom admits that the stress of Chika's condition occasionally took its toll on the couple.

"[Chika] had a fantastic effect on our relationship," Albom says. "We had only been for each other, and all of a sudden we had this child in our home. It was a very intense parenting course. She didn't go to school so she spent every waking moment with us. I got to see my wife in an amazing new light. I got to see this warm, giving, playful side. Then she and Chika would close the bathroom door and say, 'Privacy please! No boys allowed!' We had these beautiful little moments that enriched [our relationship] 10 times more than it was burdened. But we had read that many people get divorced after they lose a child, so we said, 'We need to be really careful about that. We can't let any little blow-ups escalate.'"

At eight years old and after her condition had deteriorated slowly, Chika died peacefully one spring morning.

Describing the last moments of her life, Albom notes, "Chika loved to have the two of us in bed with her on each side. In her final moments we were in the bed, and we held and kissed her and told her she'd see her mommy in heaven. We counted her heartbeats until the last one, and then we knew it was the end."

Finding Chika details not just the deterioration of Chika's condition, but the vitality she had in her short life. "It was horrific and tragic, but you also realise what an indescribably precious gift being alive is," says Albom. "Until you see it come to an end, you never really appreciate it.

"I don't want to live like I'm dead when I'm alive, and I don't want to wander in grief and agony. I want to be happy and live life like she did. Even on her last day she was trying to find something to make herself happy. There's a great education in that."

The days following Chika's death were the hardest of them all, and Albom's voice falters when he remembers them. "They were the toughest," he says quietly. "The hope you hang on to is gone. You not only miss the child, but you miss the hope."

Already, readers are contacting Albom to say that his journey with Chika has helped them in similar situations. What message does he hope the book gives them?

"To hang on to the hope would be the first one," he affirms. "I talk about the joy, and there were so many joyous moments in the process, I wish we'd sort of stayed in them a little longer. Chika wanted to play when I was working; she liked to play 'Fluffy Cosy Bed Camper', where we'd basically go to bed and get under the covers. She'd say, 'I'm the boss. Miss Janine, you're the second boss and, Mr Mitch, you're the third boss.' I wish I'd revelled in those moments a bit more, rather than thinking about what appointments I needed to check on."

Ultimately, Albom concludes that one is never too old to be educated about their life. "I don't believe I write about death. In fact, I wrote about the opposite. I write about life," he says. "Chika didn't know she was dying, so we were able to wring every drop of happiness and preciousness out of our time with her. That's not to say there isn't enormous pain now, but we had the richest and most loving experience we could have. I wouldn't trade that time for the other 56 years that came before it."

'Finding Chika' by Mitch Albom is out now via Sphere Books. All proceeds from sales of the book go to the Have Faith Haiti mission (havefaith.org)

Weekend Magazine