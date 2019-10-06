Violence, lies and betrayal - the story of 'Thatcher's spy' in Troubled Derry

He worked undercover for British military intelligence and MI5 as a Sinn Fein activist in his native Derry during the Troubles until his cover was blown. His fears that he could still be a target for gunmen kept him from going to the funerals of his son Mark this year - and to his daughter Maria's funeral five years ago.

"I couldn't go to their funerals. Nor have I visited their grave," he told the Sunday Independent. Carlin (71) has been looking over his shoulder for more than 30 years.

Fleeing the IRA in 1985, he took his wife and children with him when he was flown out of Northern Ireland in then prime minister Margaret Thatcher's jet. The family members were given new identities.

In his new book Thatcher's Spy he tells how he spent eight years in the British Army and was seeking a discharge in 1974 to return to live in Derry when he was recruited by MI5.

His spying task was to gather intelligence on the political strategy of republicans in Derry which resulted in him working with leaders of Sinn Fein in the city and being trusted by local IRA commander Martin McGuinness. He became treasurer of Sinn Fein in Derry.

His book was scrutinised by the British government's legal and intelligence services before publication. Publisher Conor Graham, of Merrion Press, said he received letters from Britain's deputy director of national security and counter terrorism requesting the manuscript of the book.

The deputy director wrote it was important to "avoid inadvertently placing third parties, including the author, at personal risk or otherwise damaging the United Kingdom's national security".

Mr Graham told this newspaper he submitted the book to the British authorities and some "inconsequential" changes were made to the content as a result.

"The only reason we made the changes was because they were so inconsequential. They just asked us to change a couple of names," said the publisher.

In his book, Carlin recounts being involved in "stealing votes" through personation on polling days. He stated that he gave a full account of how votes were being stolen to his British handlers.

He said he feels proud that his reports enabled new laws to be drafted which significantly reduced voter fraud in subsequent elections.

His book details several brutal and violent deeds involving members of the IRA and the INLA. He also recounts violent behaviour by security forces which, he said, caused terror in nationalist communities.

He said he suffered beatings at the hands of soldiers and the RUC. He also became known as a country singer and performed in a number of venues.

He said he stopped working for MI5 in December 1980 because his handler 'Ben' was an alcoholic and he stopped trusting him because he feared Ben's behaviour would get him killed.

But the brutal murder of Joanne Mathers, while conducting a door-to-door census survey in 1981, caused him to approach the British Army and offer to continue spying on republican activists.

His routine often involved working for hours in a Sinn Fein advice centre and then being whisked secretly into a British Army barracks to give members of British military intelligence the latest updates about the political thinking and plans of Sinn Fein. He also acted as driver for Martin McGuinness a number of times.

"I never turned on the IRA. It was not my job. My job was to get involved in politics," he said.

He said he understood that his reports on Sinn Fein political strategy were highly valued by senior government figures in London and that Thatcher expressed a personal interest in his reports and frequently read the information that he supplied.

He claimed his reports that McGuinness was playing a positive role in moving the Provisional IRA away from violence and into political activism through Sinn Fein would sometimes have contradicted the reports of the army and RUC.

He wrote that his former handler 'Ben' was moved back to London by MI5 where he was later convicted of spying for the Soviets. While in prison in 1985, 'Ben' identified Willie as a British spy in his jail chats with IRA prisoners.

His book contends that senior IRA member Freddie Scappaticci, nicknamed Stakeknife, a double-agent reputedly working for British Intelligence, tipped off British Intelligence that he was being sent to Derry to abduct and interrogate Carlin. It has been claimed that Scappaticci's job within the IRA was to kill informers in their ranks.

Carlin was spirited out of Derry with his family within hours.

Asked if he believed that loyalist atrocities such as the Miami Showband massacre in 1975 and the Dublin and Monaghan bombings of 1974 were carried out with the collusion of British intelligence operatives, he replied "absolutely".

"I think there was, maybe not so much the military, but there was a thing politically at the time to try and get the Free State Government, as we called it, to do more about IRA members crossing the Border, committing terrorist attacks and going back again.

"Somewhere along the line, somebody decided we need to provoke a reaction," he said.

A bomb was planted in the showband's minibus timed to explode as the band drove back to Dublin. It exploded prematurely.

Carlin continues to live outside of Ireland. He said: "If the IRA wanted to find me, they could find me. So I'm not going to spend the rest of my life looking underneath my car."

'Thatcher's Spy: My Life As An MI5 Agent Inside Sinn Fein', by Willie Carlin (Merrion Press)

