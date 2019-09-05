Drugs smuggler Michaella McCollum's tell-all story about her time in a prison in Peru will hit bookshops next month.

'Vicious guards, psychotic inmates and horrendous prison conditions' - Drug mule Michaella McCollum to reveal all in new book

The 25-year-old's autobiography You'll Never See Daylight Again claims that she ended up as a mule after "she fled to Ibiza aged 19 to escape a past blighted by sectarian and domestic violence".

The Co Tyrone native came to prominence in 2013 after being caught with Scottish woman Melissa Reid attempting to smuggle 11kg of cocaine worth €1.8m out of Peru.

She initially denied the charge, claiming that they had been forced to become mules.

The pair later admitted to drug smuggling and were jailed for six years and eight months. Both women were released in 2016.

The book was due to be released last year but publication was delayed. It will now go on sale on October 31.

Michaella McCollum with Melissa Reid from Scotland. Photo: AP Photo/Peru's National Police

"Told through her own diaries and letters to her mother, family and friends, and the 'stupid mistake that would change her life forever'," promotional material for the book reveals.

"Recounting tales of vicious guards, psychotic inmates and horrendous prison conditions, the story is truly shocking.

"Before she made the decision that would characterise the rest of her life, Michaella was just an ordinary girl who enjoyed a good time.

"Many readers will be able to identify with her a party girl who took it a step too far."

Now mum-of-two Michaella is set to profit from book sales as well as holding talks with production companies about a television series.

Michaella previously described drug smuggling as a "moment of madness".

In 1 2016 interview with RTE she said she "didn’t understand the consequences of a bad decision. I was very naïve, I was so young very insecure, a lot of times I didn’t know how to say no to something.

Michaella McCollum Connolly and Melissa Reid

“In life, everybody makes mistakes, people make mistakes, it doesn’t make them a bad person. I’m not the same person that I was when I committed the crime . . . I’ve matured a lot, I’ve learnt a lot of things that 10 years in university I probably couldn’t learn,” she said.

