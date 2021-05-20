Valeria Luiselli wins prestigious Dublin literary award 2021 for her novel Lost Children Archive

Valeria Luiselli has won the 2021 Dublin literary award for her novel Lost Children Archive.

The Mexican author has won €100,000, the world’s largest prize for a single novel published in English.

Ms Luiselli is the first writer from Mexico and the fifth woman to claim the prestigious award in its 26-year history.

Th Dublin literary award receives its nominations from public libraries in cities around the globe and it recognises both writers and translators.

Ms Luiselli was announced as the winner at an online event today which marked the beginning of the International Literature Festival Dublin.

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu made the announcement from Dublin while Ms Luiselli made her speech from the Irish Consulate in New York City.

"I can say, without a hint of doubt, that without books – without sharing in the company of other writers’ human experiences - we would not have made it through these months,” the Mexican writer said while accepting her award.

"If our spirits have found renewal, if we have found strength to carry on, if we have maintained a sense of enthusiasm for life, it is thanks to the worlds that books have given us.

"Each time, we found solace in the companions that live in our bookshelves.”

Lord Mayor Chu said Ms Luiselli’s book is “very important” as it centres around significant themes like family, and the things that matter most to human beings.

She added: “I am very proud of our City for providing this opportunity for the libraries of the world to nominate the books that have resonated most with readers.

"The Award helps us to learn about each other and reach a greater understanding of the world, through the insight which literature provides.”

Lost Children Archive is the follow-up to Tell Me How It Ends.

It follows the lives of an artist couple who set out with their two children on a road trip from New York to Arizona in the heat of summer.

As the family travels west, the bonds between them begin to fray.

Through songs, maps and a Polaroid camera, the children try to make sense of both their family’s crisis and the larger one engulfing the news: the stories of thousands of children trying to cross the southwestern border into the United States but getting detained—or lost in the desert along the way.