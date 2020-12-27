Upfront: Emma Donoghue on Tayto and Canadian tolerance

Emma Donoghue's new novel is about the 1918 pandemic

Emma Donoghue (51) is an award-winning novelist, playwright and screenwriter. Born in Dublin, she lives in Canada with her partner Chris and their children, Finn (17) and Una (13). Her novel, The Pull of the Stars is set in Ireland, and about the 1918 flu pandemic. Published in July, it turned into an accidental Covid-19 novel and proved most apt.

What were you like as a little girl growing up in Dublin?

I was very bookish. I'm the youngest of eight and as the older siblings left the house, they would leave behind their library cards. I'd go up to the library with all their cards, and I'd even borrow books in the adult section. I was extremely lazy. On long walks, I'd always beg my siblings to carry me. I couldn't say my Rs very well, so I was known as "cawwy me".

You've lived in Canada since 1998 but tell us about your Irish Christmas memories.

I'm taking part in the To Be Irish at Christmas global campaign [to December 31]. In our Dublin home, it always felt very festive - the 10 of us doing things together. I remember the thrill of being old enough to go to midnight mass. I get cravings for cocktail sausages and Tayto crisps. I'm homesick for the cocktail sausages, and all that they represent.

What three words describe you?

Cheerful, energetic and laughing.

Who are your role models and why?

The speech and drama teacher Betty Ann Norton was a role model for me because she had so much authority. She taught more than drama. It was about self-command and assertiveness. If I have to ring up a company and complain, it's Betty Ann I will channel. I've used her teaching so much in my writing - in setting up different characters and having them talk.

What drives you?

Curiosity. Each of my books tends to be about something different and I get utterly obsessed about how a character might have interacted with events in that story line. I just need to keep following my curiosities down that rabbit hole.

Did Covid-19 change you?

I used to over-schedule. I'd say yes to everything and our family calendar always looked like a nightmare. Then all of that stopped in March and our calendar is pretty much empty. It's oddly relaxing.

Has living in Canada changed you?

Canadians are deeply civilised and they don't impose their norms on you. I've been in playgrounds and another mother will look at my son and say, "Is his father tall?" and I'll tell her that he has a donor and two mothers. She'll apologise for having made an assumption. They are deeply tolerant and polite in that kind of situation. I've become more punctual since living here. I turn up to places on time now.

Are you a glass half-full person?

Definitely. I've never had a day's depression in my life. I tend to be enormously cheerful. It's just good brain chemistry.

Best piece of advice you ever got?

I'm with the same literary agent since I was 21. With my first book, she told me "This could be read all over the world. When you're writing, I want you to think that your audience knows nothing about Dublin. Assume nothing about your reader and aim for the biggest possible audience."

Best piece of advice you give

Buy a treadmill desk. I'm not sporty and I'd read so much about the dangers of sitting for too long. So, I bought a treadmill desk. I amble on it for a few hours each day. I love writing so much that I don't want to stop and go for an hour-long walk.

What are you listening to?

Duke Ellington's jazz version of The Nutcracker. I like Gregorian chant and Baroque music like Bach. I like a lot of top 40 pop because the kids like it and we turn it on when we're in the car.

What are you reading?

The Country of Ice Cream Star by Sandra Newman. This novel is set in the future where everybody dies of some mystery virus. It's brilliantly written.

What are you watching?

Criminal UK - the Netflix series set in an interrogation room.

What do you do for laughs?

There is nothing like having friends over. I love conversations that go all the way from analysing really complicated issues to really frivolous stuff.

For events running as part of To Be Irish, check www.tobeirish.ie

Sunday Indo Living