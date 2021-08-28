‘Traveller women’s hair has always been our crowning glory’

There is always an opinion about our hair. Not about the colour, texture or length, but what it symbolises. For many Traveller beoirs, our hair is a source of self-love and pride. It is our most precious feature, our crowning glory.

While historical images of Traveller beoirs are scarce, those available often show the women with hair adorned and creatively styled.

How we look, how we dress, how we speak have always been under surveillance by outsiders. Whether we’re infants, children, teenagers, mothers or grandmothers, our hair has been a signifier of our ethnicity but also a talking point, a social marker. Regardless of the changes that were forced on us within the community, our hair has always been a source of strength and beauty. We wash it, we fix it, we style it. We love and hate it in the same breath. It’s also a way of recognising each other in environments where Travellers might be in the minority. Admiring a woman’s hair, the style, the subtle details, the nod, the wink, the smile is a code, a silent way of signalling to another beoir that you know who her people are.

When making an appointment with the hairdresser, there is always the worry of being refused entry. Often, a bride was turned away on the morning of a wedding. In contemporary times, young Traveller lackeens are often teased and bullied in settled environments because of their long hair.

My grandmother Brigid passed the ritual of oiling our hair on to us, her grandchildren. It was a form of female bonding. Traveller beoirs carried the comb, often referred to as a rack, in their beady pockets. When my sisters would try to trap me, bold and contrary, to sit still for hair combing, they’d have to coax and bribe me.

Then I’d be put sitting on an upside-down milk crate covered with a rug, flanked by Mary and Winnie, my sisters. The two matriarchs, Mam and my grandmother, would stand behind me, their knees cradling me, a human armchair. The teeth of the metal comb would hurt, especially when my hair was like a bird’s nest. The smell of the pouring liquid was intoxicating, like gooseberries and other wintery fruits. While Mam poured it and rubbed my scalp, the compulsion to drink the oil was overwhelming. Then Mam’s hands and fingers would gently tease the oil into my head. The combing was done with tenderness. Slowly then, my hair would be divided into three different parts. Each of the three parts would be criss-crossed into a tight, neat plait.

Mam was a small woman, just under five foot, but she took on the establishment. I was attending a special school for children with disabilities, and there was a row over my hair and how much attention it would demand. I was told I should have my long hair cut short into a pudding-bowl style. My Communion was in eight months. Mam dug her heels in.

Mam and my grandmother didn’t just leave my hair long, they managed to put it in ringlets under my Communion veil. By the time my Confirmation came around, it was down to my hips. By then, all the girls in special school had learned how to grow, oil and plait their hair. The hair oil was contraband. It was great fun oiling and plaiting each other’s hair. A small revolution but an important one.

At 17, I didn’t think about my hair in the context of Traveller identity. Most of my settled friends and peers had short hair, and my long, thick mane seemed out of place. My memory is blurry, but the row with Mam was real. The shock and disappointment, the anger and rage. Watching clumps of hair fall to the ground as my friend Gráinne snipped with the scissors, every inch of me knew it was wrong. Neither of us knew what we were doing. We were trying to copy a pixie punk hairstyle from a magazine. For me, this new hairstyle was more than a fashion choice — it represented a kind of internal cultural conflict. Somehow, a message of shame related to my ethnicity and my disabled body infiltrated my confidence and self-esteem.

During my time in a psychiatric ward, in my early twenties, my hair became a problem again. The term nervous breakdown was used at the time. My lack of control over my body had become more and more frustrating. My body, my cerebral palsy, my ethnicity — it was difficult to demarcate exactly where the problem was. University life was also taking its toll.

My body always felt cold. Dark hair started growing in different places. Night and day, I wore my green parka coat. I used a razor to try and remove the dark hair from my arms. With my gaunt face and my emaciated body, this hair was like a second skin, an armour, a warning indicating how sick my body was. As hair appeared on my body, the hair on my head became limp, dry and scraggly. My head and body were covered with psoriasis.

It was late on a Friday evening in the residential home. Locking the door of the bathroom and opening the window, my mind was made up. My upper body got stuck on a railing just outside the window, and my lower half remained inside. The noise of the sirens. The exhaustion.

‘Something to be feared’

Lying on a trolley with the curtains around me, as soon as they learned of my cerebral palsy, I was no longer considered a young woman with mental health issues. There was no sense that my potential to get well was real or achievable.

The nurses started to remove my body hair under my arms and then between my legs. They were kind and gentle. There was a fear that my illness had brought lice on to my body. The thought of the nurses cutting or shaving the hair on my head made me scream and scream.

Many days later, sitting up in my hospital bed with the curtains drawn, the doctor sat beside me and read my file. It was written that a care worker had recommended a hysterectomy for me a year previously. Disabled women were never meant to grow up. Our reproductive systems have always been regarded as something to be feared. It was the norm for many of us to be put on contraceptive pills without our consent or knowledge. We didn’t know the history of eugenics. In those days, there was very little conversation. We just knew that things were done to us.

Back then, I was in an intimate relationship with a Traveller man. The care workers in the residential centre believed pregnancy might be imminent and that this man could be taking advantage of me. Racism is never subtle. The hysterectomy never happened. The locked bathroom door of the maternity hospital meant the timeslot allocated for my surgery came and went.

The doctor spoke slowly. She smiled and said she admired my ingenuity. As she was finishing up our consultation, she showed me the note she had made on my file. The patient doesn’t want her hair cut or shaved.

This is an edited extract from ‘Unsettled’ by Rosaleen McDonagh (Skein Press)