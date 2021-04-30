| 8.4°C Dublin

Torrey Peters: ‘I had experienced transphobia before, but never like this’

The novelist on the inspiration for ‘Detransition, Baby’ and the abuse and support she received after her Women’s Prize nomination last month

Meadhbh McGrath

When Torrey Peters began work on her debut novel five years ago, its premise was not yet the political hot-button it is today. Detransition, Baby tells the story of an interconnected trio in New York: Reese, a transgender woman who wants a baby; her ex-girlfriend Amy, who detransitioned and now lives as Ames; and Katrina, Ames’s boss and pregnant partner, as they consider raising the child together as an unlikely triad.

It was a different political moment. That was before a lot of the ways that detransition has been weaponised,” Peters (39) says on a Zoom call from Brooklyn.

