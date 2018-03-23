Top Dublin pubs change names for 48 hours in honour of writers

Patrons of three of Dublin's top pubs may find themselves a little confused this weekend as their favourite watering holes have changed their names.

Toners Yard is now Tobin's while The Waterloo has changed to Finnegan's and Reillys on Merrion Row is now named Cole's.

The move is to honour of the winners of the 47th annual Hennessy Literary Awards, which were revealed on Wednesday night. Aaron Finnegan won the First Fiction category, Louise G. Cole won for Emerging Poetry, and Manus Boyle Tobin won for Emerging Fiction, as well as being named the Hennessy New Irish Writer of the Year.

The pubs were all favourite drinking spots of some of our literary greats. Dracula author Bram Stoker was a frequent visitor to Toners, and even though he wasn’t a pub fan, WB Yeats once stopped in for a glass of sherry, brought by Oliver St. John Gogarty on his first visit to a traditional Irish pub.

Up the road in the heart of Patrick Kavanagh’s Baggotonia, The Waterloo Bar was a favourite haunt of the Stony Grey Soil poet and the legendary Borstal Boy Brendan Behan, widely regarded as one of the greatest Irish writers and poets of all time. More recently Seamus Heaney stopped in. Kavanagh, Behan and their comic genius contemporary Flann O’Brien are also known to have a sat on a stool in pubs further down Baggot Street and Merrion Row, with names today including Foleys and Reillys.

So for 48 hours this weekend Toners Yard, The Waterloo and Reillys will be known as Tobin’s, Finnegan’s and Cole’s to celebrate new Irish writing and the literary achievements of this year’s Hennessy Literary Awards winners.

