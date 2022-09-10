Top 12: From Murder On The Orient Express to Five Little Pigs, we list a dozen of Agatha Christie’s best stories

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as detective Hercule Poirot in the 2017 movie version of Murder on the Orient Express. Picture by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Aidan Turner, as Philip Lombard, and Maeve Dermody, as Vera Claythorne in the 2015 mini-series of And Then There Were None

12 The ABC Murders (1936) The earliest “serial killer” novel, The ABC Murders is equal parts thriller and detective story. A killer is working his way through victims alphabetically, from Alice Ascher murdered in Andover to Betty Barnard killed in Bexhill and Carmichael Clarke, a wealthy man killed at his home in Churston. The crimes seem to be motiveless, but Hercule Poirot knows better and suspects a clear reason for one of the murders. Along with numerous screen adaptations, the plot has inspired manga and animé versions, and even games for the Xbox and Nintendo.

Aidan Turner, as Philip Lombard, and Maeve Dermody, as Vera Claythorne in the 2015 mini-series of And Then There Were None

Aidan Turner, as Philip Lombard, and Maeve Dermody, as Vera Claythorne in the 2015 mini-series of And Then There Were None

11 And Then There Were None (1939)

Ten guests arrive to a remote island for the weekend. They die, one by one, as panic ensues. With more than 100 million copies sold, it is the world’s sixth bestselling title of all time in any language, and the bestselling mystery book. The plot has been widely echoed in modern crime writing, including Lucy Foley’s The Guest List.

10 The Murder at the Vicarage (1930)

Readers meet Miss Jane Marple for the first time in her village of St Mary Mead, which, on the surface, is a quiet hamlet. But Miss Marple looks beyond the perfect privet hedges to unearth burglaries and adulteries — ultimately solving a murder. Slammed by male critics for having a “sisterhood of spinsters”, The Murder at the Vicarage established the ‘cosy’ mystery genre, inspiring modern-day authors Richard Osman and Janet Hallett.

9 Murder in Mesopotamia (1936)

This is the investigation Poirot was working on before he returned to Britain on the Orient Express. Set at an archaeological excavation in Iraq, this mystery is notable for the upheaval taking place in the life of the author. Many of the details in this novel were inspired by Christie’s trip to a dig where she met her second husband, Max Mallowan. Agatha’s first husband, Archie Christie, demanded a divorce in 1926. After an argument that December, Agatha, then a famous author, caused a public frenzy by disappearing for 11 days.

8 Closed Casket (2014)

Although Poirot visited Ireland in a 1940 short story, our mustachioed sleuth did not get to solve a murder on Irish soil until after the death of his creator. But how can this be? Ah, oui, dear reader, we have a little bit of misdirection with this entry for Closed Casket, as it was not penned by Christie, but by the “keeper of the flame”, Sophie Hannah. Poirot’s interactions with An Garda Síochána alone earn it a spot on the list.

Actor David Suchet will be forever linked with his role of Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie's most famous detective

Actor David Suchet will be forever linked with his role of Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie's most famous detective

7 Endless Night (1967)

Former chauffeur Michael Rogers lands a rich wife and the home of his dreams, but it does not make for a happy one. Christie deviated from her standard mystery formula for a tale of menacing suspense. An excellent choice for fans of domestic and psychological thrillers.

6 A Murder is Announced (1950)

Christie’s 50th title and reputed to be Miss Marple’s best mystery, this story captures the mood of post-war Britain. When a murder is announced in the local newspaper, friends of Miss Blacklock gather for a parlour game, but the stakes become deadly…

5 The Mysterious Affair at Styles (1921)

Belgian refugee Hercule Poirot is beginning to settle into peacetime life in England near the home of Emily Inglethorp. When she’s poisoned with strychnine, Poirot works with Captain Hastings to find his friend’s killer. Christie wrote this in 1916, after being dared by her sister. It later became her first book, hitting shelves in 1921. Monsieur Poirot is said to have been inspired by the Belgian soldiers she treated as a wartime nurse and pharmacist’s assistant.

Agatha Christie and husband Max Mallowan in March 1946 in the grounds of their home, Greenway House in Devon, south-west England

Agatha Christie and husband Max Mallowan in March 1946 in the grounds of their home, Greenway House in Devon, south-west England

4 Five Little Pigs (1942)

Poirot accepts a cold case when Carla Lemarchant wants to clear her mother’s conviction in this murder-in-the-past plot. In her final letter from prison before she dies, Caroline Crale claims to be innocent of poisoning her painter husband Amyas. Considered Christie’s finest book, the novel tells five different versions of events from the perspective of each of the suspects, which includes a stockbroker, an archaeologist, an amateur chemist, a governess, and the victim’s painting model.

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as detective Hercule Poirot in the 2017 movie version of Murder on the Orient Express. Picture by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as detective Hercule Poirot in the 2017 movie version of Murder on the Orient Express. Picture by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

3 Murder on the Orient Express (1934)

Perhaps Christie’s best-known work, Murder on the Orient Express was initially published as the less catchy Murder on the Calais Coach in the US. Christie’s 16th book, this captures the glamour of cross-continental sleeper-train travel in the interwar years. Poirot (not someone a fellow passenger would want to see, given his proximity to murder) is on his way home from Constantinople to London when the train stops in snowy Yugoslavia. It’s said to have been inspired by the tragic real-life Lindbergh baby kidnapping in New Jersey two years before.

2 Death on the Nile (1937)

If your to-read list is as tall as a lamppost, Ridley Scott’s film adaptation of Christie’s Egyptian mystery hit screens earlier this year. Kenneth Branagh as Poirot and a great cast, including Gal Gadot, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand, bring Christie’s beloved novel to life. A glamorous river-steamer trip turns into a hunt for a killer when tragedy cuts short the honeymoon of a stylish young couple. Criticised for the “lack of local colour”, an accusation one could level at much of Christie’s work, this story is nonetheless widely acknowledged as one of the author’s finest detective stories.

1 The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (1926)

The unreliable narrator is an oft-used literary device today — think Gone Girl or Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine. But Christie was the first to break the reader’s trust in this novel. It carries the hallmarks of the ‘cosy’ mystery genre, with its village setting and a locked study as the scene of the crime. It’s up to our favourite Belgian sleuth, Hercule Poirot, to use his little grey cells to find Ackroyd’s killer.

