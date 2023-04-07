Top 10 LGBTQ+ books for children and teens, chosen by Sarah Webb

Children’s books dealing with LGBTQ+ relationships have been the focus of unwelcome attention in recent weeks as protesters called for libraries to take certain publications off the shelves. These include This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson.

Here, we have chosen some of our favourite books that celebrate diversity and explore LGBTQ+ themes and characters. Some are charming picture books about weddings and parties, others are hard-hitting novels about relationship problems and feeling different.

All children deserve to see themselves reflected on the pages of the books they read. Home-grown publishers have been responding to this and many of the choices below are set in Ireland and feature Irish characters.

We hope these books help start conversations and help children and teens navigate the complex world they live in. There is a richness in difference that is to be celebrated, not feared and these books show that richness. And above all, they are cracking good reads.

If you’re a parent or a teacher, these books might give you an insight into how the children or teens you know are thinking and feeling.

Our Big Day by Bob Johnson and Michael Emberley

(The O’Brien Press)

Told by Uncle David’s young niece, this award-winning picture book is the story of two men, Uncle David and Simon, who decide to get married. She helps them make their wedding invitations, and on the big day she is the ring-bearer. But disaster strikes when the rings go missing.

The writing is pitch-perfect for the target age group and the illustrations sing with colour and emotion. Emberley’s characters – each one carefully drawn with passion and verve – make the story come bouncingly alive. Age 4+

Mr Wolf Goes to the Ball by Tatyana Feeney

(The O’Brien Press)

Mr Wolf has found the perfect dress for the ball but some of the other animals have told him that he is a “Mister and Misters don’t wear dresses”. He’s saddened by this until Sheep tells him: “Nonsense… you can wear anything that makes you feel amazing.” A sweet story with a contemporary twist. The mixed media illustrations are striking and carefully composed. Age 4+

The Accidental Diary of B.U.G. by Jen Carney

(Puffin Books)

Billie Upton Green, or B.U.G. as the children call her in school, is sharing her private diary with us. It’s actually her spelling journal but she has no intention of practicing something she hates so much.

Billie chronicles her daily life from her upcoming ‘bridesmaid day’ at her two mums’ wedding and having to explain to a new girl that, yes, two mums very much can get married; to how to solve the mystery of the school thief. Billie is open about being fostered and then adopted by two mums but this is not an ‘issue book’ – that’s just part of her life story and it’s handled in a wonderfully straightforward manner.

The book is full of sharp and funny observations (nothing gets past Billie) and punctuated by quirky line drawings, diagrams and cartoons. Billie is a terrific character and readers will warm to her frankness and sense of humour. Age 8+

The Deepest Breath by Meg Grehan

(Little Island Books)

Stevie is 11 and has ‘fizzy feelings’ for Chloe, a girl in her class. She lives with her mum and has a dad who ‘lives far away’. Sometimes, late at night, she hears her mum crying. Stevie worries about her mum and wants ‘To save her / To fix her / To make her / OK’ but she doesn’t know how. Gradually she finds the courage she needs to talk to her mum.

I spent most of this beautifully written verse novel blinking back tears. Grehan has created one of those rare gems, a book that feels so utterly real and involving that the reader lives every page with the main character. Written with such heart and tenderness, after closing the last page I felt genuinely distraught to have finished it. Age 10+.

Glitter Boy by Ian Eagleton

(Scholastic)

James loves dancing, singing and Mariah Carey. He is happy in his own skin and looks forward to singing at his teacher Mr Hamilton’s wedding to his boyfriend. But things start to go wrong for James. His nan isn’t well, his dad refuses to sign the permission form to sing at the wedding and a boy starts bullying him in school.

James is a beautifully drawn character, full of anxieties and flaws but with the heart of a lion. Although this book can be a tough and emotional read there’s a lot of humour too. An honest, timely novel about being yourself. Age 10+

Jamie by LD Lapinski

(Hodder Children’s Books)

This novel made me think carefully about how difficult the world can be for non-binary children and young people.

Jamie is 11 and has to pick a new school to go to for Year 7 (in England). But there’s one school for boys and one school for girls. Jamie is non-binary, so they decide to make a stand and to try and change things. Thought-provoking, funny and sweet, this is a great book about school, family and sticking up for yourself. Age 10+

Flying Tips for Flightless Birds by Kelly McCaughrain

(Walker Books)

This warm hug of a book is one of my favourite Irish teen novels. Trapezing twins Finch and Birdie Franconi are outsiders at school, but at the Belfast circus school run by their parents, they are stars. When Birdie falls in a trapezing accident and ends up in a coma, it’s up to the twin’s new friend, Hector, to help Finch get through the days alone. With dialogue so raw and authentic, it sends sparks off the page, don’t miss it. Age 13+

Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar

(Hodder Children’s Books)

Hani Khan and Ishu Dey go to the same Dublin secondary school but they couldn’t be more different: Hani is popular and easygoing, Ishu is grumpy and difficult. And when the two Bengali girls cook up a plan – to pretend to be dating each other – their lives start to get complicated. Jaigindar’s teen characters are beautifully drawn and it’s impossible not to root for both the main characters. A clever, funny book about family, friendship and relationships. For age 14+

Heartstopper Volume One by Alice Oseman

(Hodder Children’s Books)

The Heartstopper series of graphic novels are best known for inspiring the Netflix series of the same name. The main characters in this book are Charlie and Nick, two teenage boys at the same secondary school in England who become friends. Charlie starts falling for Nick, but presumes Nick is straight. But is he? A charming, sweet, thoughtful exploration of friendship and love. Age 15+

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta, illustrated by Anshika Khullar

(Hodder Children’s Books)

Michael has always felt different, like the black flamingos he loves. He feels not black enough, not gay enough, not honest enough about who he is. When he starts college and finds the drag community, he finally learns how to embrace his difference and ultimately to fly. Written in verse, with lots of letters, notes and lists added, this is a moving coming-of- age story, written with heart and panache. Age 15+.

Sarah Webb is an award-winning children’s writer and creative writing teacher. She is events manager at Halfway up the Stairs children’s bookshop in Greystones, Co Wicklow