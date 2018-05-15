Tom Wolfe, author of 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Bonfire of the Vanities' dies aged 87
Tom Wolfe, an early practitioner of "new journalism" who captured the mood and culture of America across five decades with books including "The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test," "The Right Stuff" and "The Bonfire of the Vanities," died on Tuesday at the age of 87, his agent said.
Wolfe, who had a knack for coining phrases such as "radical chic" and "the me decade," died of an unspecified infection in a New York City hospital on Monday, his agent, Lynn Nesbit, said in a phone interview.
Press Association