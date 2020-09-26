'Together we've seen a whole new generation of Irish writers emerge'

Let's begin with Sebastian Barry.

When you are old, the past becomes clearer. You begin to see how seemingly random moments somehow come together to bring you to where you are. "Perhaps it's a process that you shouldn't understand," Sebastian said when we first met in December 1983 at the Victorian house on Longford Terrace, Monkstown, where he grew up. "If you did, it might be the end of you as a writer."

He had just made his debut, not with one novel but with three within a year. Macker's Garden, written when he was 22, was published by Co-Op Books, and Wolfhound Press brought out Time Out of Mind and Strappado Square. As if this were not enough, his first collection of poems, The Water-Colourist, had just been accepted by Dolmen.

What he said that day anticipated everything he has written since. To some extent, all his fictions share the same concern: "how memory shapes fiction". "They are looking backwards to find fiction in memory," he said of his works.

Just three years earlier, he was living in an attic in Paris without a sou to his name. "I had got to a stage where I couldn't even sleep. People seemed to be coming in at night prodding me awake," he said. "I was riddled with doubts. You begin to think at a point like that that you're just a broken old radio set which doesn't have a wire leading to it."

He kept writing and rewriting a story he had no idea was any good before he somehow found enough courage to send it off to David Marcus at New Irish Writing in The Irish Press. "A letter came back in his small black handwriting, telling me he was accepting it… For someone to raise a flag of approbation was immense. David was a sort of prophet, Old Testament-style, of good writing. Such people are rare."

Nearly every emerging writer I met back then seemed to have been given their start by Marcus, who had the brainwave in 1968 of creating a literary journal that, by being part of a newspaper, would enable writers to reach a nationwide readership. He had been on his way to pitch it to The Irish Times but happened to meet Evening Press journalist Seán McCann, who persuaded him to offer it instead to The Irish Press editor Tim Pat Coogan. Its first issue featured a short story by John McGahern and poetry by Austin Clarke and Brendan Kennelly.

A few weeks later, it published an unknown 18-year-old Des Hogan, who went on in 1971 to win New Irish Writing's inaugural Hennessy Literary Award, adjudicated by Elizabeth Bowen and William Trevor. Other winners included Kate Cruise O'Brien, whose first novel A Gift Horse was published in 1979; Dermot Morgan, who later found fame playing Father Ted; the poet John Boland and Vincent Banville, brother of fellow novelist John.

"Ireland is a country in which the vulnerable are mutilated," Hogan told me in 1979, sitting at one of the marble-topped tables in Bewley's where he had spent much of his time as a student from Ballinasloe, writing out of loneliness. "There is a tremendous antipathy towards creativity, toward anything that challenges the inertia and confronts people with alternatives."

He became a friend at University College Dublin of Neil Jordan, whose first story, 'Skin', was published by New Irish Writing when he was 24. It was in Jordan's first collection, Night in Tunisia, published two years later along with Hogan's debut novel, The Ikon Maker, by the Irish Writers' Co-Operative, a collective of writers they set up with two other Marcus discoveries, Ronan Sheehan and Fred Johnston, "because there were no outlets in Ireland for new fiction". Night in Tunisia won the Guardian Fiction Prize and encouraged 19-year-old poet Dermot Bolger to set up Raven Arts Press, while Poolbeg Press, Wolfhound and Blackstaff, with Bernard MacLaverty's first book Secrets, also sought to fill the gap.

"We're not a movement," Jordan said in 1978 as we strolled along the seafront in Clontarf, where he lived. "We don't reflect any particular attitude towards writing. We're basically a necessity."

He dropped out of UCD after a year to roam around Europe, giving English classes in Spain to support his writing. "I didn't fit in at university. They told me their function was merely to teach, that the English department had nothing to do with creativity. They were so busy learning the language in retrospect, building up the critical methodology to deal with Beckett, Proust and Joyce, that they couldn't respond to language as it was being created."

'A promising young writer'

David Marcus had entered my life long before New Irish Writing. While I was still at school in 1953, the Evening Herald published my first story - it was also my last - and my father, soon to become editor of The Irish Press, brought home a proof copy of Marcus's first novel, To Next Year in Jerusalem, hoping to encourage me. He explained it was by "a promising young writer" who while still at college in Cork had edited a literary quarterly called Irish Writing, which published Samuel Beckett before Waiting for Godot made him famous beyond France. On running out of funds, Marcus emigrated to London to establish himself as a writer.

My father didn't live long enough to see how our two lives would run parallel before eventually merging in 1988 when The Irish Press, facing financial collapse, dropped New Irish Writing and Vincent Browne brought it to The Sunday Tribune, under my editorship, with David's blessing.

Graduating from UCD as an economist, I too had emigrated to England, working on a newspaper for a couple of years before returning as features editor of The Sunday Independent, causing controversy by campaigning against film censorship.

Having seen the impact of New Irish Writing, it occurred to me to try something similar in The Sunday Independent, creating within the paper what was in effect a cultural journal of several pages embracing all the arts, not just literature. When in 1985 a new editor told me it was "all a bit of a cod", I left for The Sunday Tribune.

The Hennessy Literary Awards expanded to include a special category for poetry, prize money was substantially increased and an overall New Irish Writer of the Year introduced, the first winner of which was 26-year-old Joseph O'Connor with 'Last of the Mohicans', a deliciously sardonic account of student life that marked him out as a Tom Wolfe of the Ryanair generation.

When I rang him in London, he said he had given himself three years to make it or bust as a writer and he was down to his last month when he got my call. The escapades of his Eddie Virago character became the basis for his bestselling 1991 debut novel, Cowboys and Indians.

Months later, it was the turn of Colum McCann with his first story, 'Tresses'. When we called him in Texas, he jumped for joy into the swimming pool he had been cleaning to pay his rent. His mother, who accepted the New Irish Writer of the Year award for him, did a jig in the courtyard of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. It turned out his father was the same Seán McCann who had brought David Marcus to The Irish Press.

A chastening experience

Faced with 3,000 stories and poems every year, having to say 'no' so often was a chastening experience, eased only by the pleasure of seeing more than 100 of those to whom we said 'yes' going on to enrich Irish literature.

A poem about Newton's telescope that arrived on my desk instantly demanded to be published and led a first collection by Vona Groarke, now one of our great poets. On another morning, I couldn't put down 'The Entertainments Jar', a story written by John Boyne when he was a 21-year-old assistant working in Waterstones. It was the same with Rosita Boland's poems about her travels in the Australian outback.

And it's been like that ever since, with a 'yes' for manuscripts from all over Ireland: Mary O'Malley, Mike McCormack, Nuala Ní Chonchúir and Geraldine Mills in Galway; Phillip McCann in Belfast; Kate O'Riordan and Sara Baume in Cork; Mary O'Donnell in Kildare; Claire Keegan and Jane Clarke in Wicklow. Some were still students (like Chris Connolly and Aaron Finnegan); others worked in radio (Anne Enright, Siobhán Mannion, Rachel Donohue) or were barristers (Michael O'Higgins and John O'Donnell). Paul Balfe was a surgeon at St Luke's in Kilkenny; Liz McManus a politician. Through emails, the New Irish Writing page went global, connecting with poets Audrey Molloy in Australia and Peggy O'Brien in Boston, story writers Helen de Búrca in Geneva, Neil Bristow in Berlin, Patrick Holloway in Brazil, David Brennan in China, Daire McNally and Niall Bourke in London.

There was sadness too, with the passing of Dermot Healy and Michael Hartnett, Noelle Vial and Martin Healy, the 1994 New Writer of the Year.

All these years, the page somehow kept going, weathering the ups and downs of the Tribune up to its closure in 2011, then finding a new home at the Irish Independent. In 2015, it moved to the Irish Times, but in April this year was abruptly put on hold because of Covid-19. Now, yet again, the Irish Independent has come to the rescue.

Through everything, Dermot Bolger and Anthony Glavin stood by the page. As did Maurice Hennessy, who until he retired two years ago was the only member of the family still working in a business founded by his Cork ancestor Richard Hennessy, who in Cognac in 1768 produced a beautiful aromatic orange drink now synonymous with brandy.

Maurice often talked about his grandfather, Killian, who started the Hennessy Literary Awards with David Marcus in 1971 because "he was particularly fascinated with Irish literature and the unique way Irish writers have with words". When we last met, Maurice reflected: "Together we've seen a whole new generation of Irish writers emerge."

Merci, Maurice.

