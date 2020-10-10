Titanic snow globes and other souvenirs to forget

In my new book, The Darkness Echoing, I explore Ireland's love affair with misery and its complex relationship with its history. On my journey around the country's museums and heritage sites, I collected many souvenirs. While I justify all my souvenir shopping as 'research', the truth is I'd probably buy the trinkets anyway. For me, they serve as an immediate, often visceral, reminder of when and where I bought them, of the day itself, rather than what the object commemorates. I keep them in my cabinet of curiosities, where a glow-in-the-dark Mary from Knock sits happily alongside 'Billy', a besuited Lego Orangeman, complete with bowler hat and orange sash, who hails from the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast.

Museum gift shops often provide a clear impression of who the museum is aimed at. At places focused on the international visitor who is simply passing though, the shops tend to be full of generic Irish gifts: shelves of cartoon sheep in various guises (slippers, socks, backpacks, cuddly toys); plastic leprechauns with pots of gold and tea towels with soda-bread recipes.

Then there are the aspirational shops, those that sell items that people might actually want to receive. These make a self-conscious attempt to establish the shop as a boutique destination for local consumers. When there's a significant historic anniversary, the shelves are laden with 'commemoration' kitsch. In 2016, to coincide with the centenary of the Easter Rising, it was difficult to find anything that hadn't been tagged to the blood sacrifice of the rebels.

My favourite was the chocolate bar wrapped in paper bearing the text of the 1916 Proclamation and images of all seven signatories - a bargain at €2.99. There were models of the GPO, commemorative plates and candles and socks, hip flasks, shot glasses, notepads and pens. Everywhere I looked, the blood sacrifice of the 1916 rebels was used as a kind of quality assurance, as if the core brand values of the 21st century retailers dovetailed perfectly with the Proclamation. It's not hard to imagine what the rebels - many of whom were socialists - would have made of the commercial exploitation of their fight.

If there's a historic event to be commemorated, you may be certain there's a drink out there waiting to be used to toast it. If you feel the need to raise a glass to those transported from Ireland, then there's Spike Island Rum. It comes from Bermuda, where thousands of convicts were transported from the Cork island prison in the mid-19th century. To honour those who fought in 1916, you can drink 1916 Proclamation Porter or have a glass of Hyde 1916 whiskey.

It's at dark-tourism sites - places associated with misery, suffering or death - where questions of taste come to the fore. It's one thing to end your tour of the Guinness Storehouse with a commemorative pint glass; it's quite another to walk out of Crumlin Road Gaol with cat o'nine tails and a plastic truncheon.

The commodification of tragedies for profit was brought home to me particularly in the shops associated with the Titanic. At the Titanic Experience in Cobh and Titanic Belfast, an enormous array of branded souvenirs is available, from Christmas-tree baubles to thimbles, pens and pencils, mugs and hip flasks, T-shirts and teddy bears. The souvenirs are further complicated by the cheerful blend of fact and fiction. I suspect that many visitors see the Titanic story through James Cameron's film, and the fictional story of Rose and Jack more real to them than the lives of 1,517 largely anonymous passengers who drowned. In both museums, visitors can buy replicas of the 'Heart of the Ocean' blue diamond necklace created for the film.

In all this, there is a danger of making light out of tragedies. Of all the souvenirs I saw on my travels, the one I'm most uncomfortable with is the Titanic snow globe, where a model of the ship sits inside a glass sphere, forever under water. A shake of the globe cascades glistening silver foil around the Titanic, like shards of ice. If the demand wasn't there, the Titanic snow globe wouldn't be for sale, but that doesn't mean it should be. I'm just grateful that a trip to a famine museum is not accompanied by the option to purchase seed potatoes or tins of Famine Soup. At least, not yet.

'The Darkness Echoing' by Gillian O'Brien and published by Doubleday Ireland is out now priced €16.99

