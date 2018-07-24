Three Irish writers included on Man Booker prize longlist

Three Irish authors were included in the Man Booker prize longlist which was released at midnight last night.

Authors Sally Rooney, Donal Ryan, and Anna Burns made up the Irish contingent in the Booker longlist.

Anna Burns

Castlebar native Rooney (27) has been longlisted for her second novel, 'Normal People', which will be published next month.

Tipperary author Ryan (41) has been listed for his fourth novel, 'From A Low and Quiet Sea', which tells the stories of three men moving from war-torn Syria to small-town Ireland. The Nenagh native also made the longlist in 2013.

Belfast-born Burns is included for her fourth novel, 'Milkman', the story of a young woman forced into a relationship with an older man.

The other shortlist writers are Michael Ondaatje, Richard Powers, Daisy Johnson, Guy Gunaratne, Rachel Kushner, Esi Edugyan, Belinda Bauer, Sophie Mackintosh, Nick Drnaso, and Robin Robertson.

Donal Ryan. Photo: David Conachy

Belinda Bauer (UK) – Snap

Anna Burns (UK) – Milkman

Nick Drnaso (USA) – Sabrina

Esi Edugyan (Canada) – Washington Black

Guy Gunaratne (UK) – In Our Mad And Furious City

Daisy Johnson (UK) – Everything Under

Rachel Kushner (USA) – The Mars Room

Sophie Mackintosh (UK) – The Water Cure

Michael Ondaatje (Canada) – Warlight

Richard Powers (USA) – The Overstory

Robin Robertson (UK) – The Long Take

Sally Rooney (Ireland) – Normal People

Donal Ryan (Ireland) – From A Low And Quiet Sea

Irish Independent