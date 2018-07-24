Three Irish writers included on Man Booker prize longlist
Three Irish authors were included in the Man Booker prize longlist which was released at midnight last night.
Authors Sally Rooney, Donal Ryan, and Anna Burns made up the Irish contingent in the Booker longlist.
Castlebar native Rooney (27) has been longlisted for her second novel, 'Normal People', which will be published next month.
Tipperary author Ryan (41) has been listed for his fourth novel, 'From A Low and Quiet Sea', which tells the stories of three men moving from war-torn Syria to small-town Ireland. The Nenagh native also made the longlist in 2013.
Belfast-born Burns is included for her fourth novel, 'Milkman', the story of a young woman forced into a relationship with an older man.
The other shortlist writers are Michael Ondaatje, Richard Powers, Daisy Johnson, Guy Gunaratne, Rachel Kushner, Esi Edugyan, Belinda Bauer, Sophie Mackintosh, Nick Drnaso, and Robin Robertson.
It's ONE MONTH until Snap lands on shelves! It's incredible, and if you don't believe us, ask @valmcdermid who called it: 'The best crime novel I’ve read in a very long time.' Bloggers pls DM @BeckyShort1 inc your email address for review copies #SnapBook pic.twitter.com/ePYIhMjC4N— Belinda Bauer (@BelindaBauer) April 17, 2018
Belinda Bauer (UK) – Snap
Anna Burns (UK) – Milkman
Nick Drnaso (USA) – Sabrina
Esi Edugyan (Canada) – Washington Black
Guy Gunaratne (UK) – In Our Mad And Furious City
Daisy Johnson (UK) – Everything Under
Rachel Kushner (USA) – The Mars Room
Sophie Mackintosh (UK) – The Water Cure
Michael Ondaatje (Canada) – Warlight
This is beautifully written.... #warlight #michaelondaatje pic.twitter.com/2sghcx5mZR— Christine Mayall (@ChristineMayall) July 20, 2018
Richard Powers (USA) – The Overstory
Robin Robertson (UK) – The Long Take
Sally Rooney (Ireland) – Normal People
Donal Ryan (Ireland) – From A Low And Quiet Sea
Irish Independent