Three Irish novels among longlist for €100k Dublin Literary Award

Novels by three Irish authors are among the 70 books nominated by libraries around the world for the 2023 Dublin Literary Award.

With books nominated by 84 libraries from 31 countries, three novels by Irish authors are in the running for the €100,000 prize sponsored by Dublin City Council.

The Irish novels nominated are; Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan; 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard and The Magician by Colm Tóibín.

Now in its 28th year, the Dublin Literary award is the world's most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English.

Nominations include 29 novels in translation, with works nominated by 84 libraries from countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, the US, Canada, South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Fourteen of the nominations are debut novels. If the winning book has been translated, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.

Among the 29 translated books are novels originally published in Arabic, Bulgarian, Dutch, Hindi, Korean, Slovene, Icelandic and Japanese.

The entries will now be whittled down to a shortlist by a panel of international judges, which will be unveiled on March 28 and the winner will be announced by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr. Caroline Conroy, on May 25 2023 as part of the International Literature Festival Dublin.

Speaking at the launch of the longlist, Patron of the Award, Lord Mayor of Dublin Cllr. Caroline Conroy said: “This year’s Dublin Literary Award longlist is a fascinating chain of stories unifying readers across cultures and countries, more relevant now than ever before. I encourage you to drop into your local library to explore the list over the next few months, it not only rewards the reader but also has the power to transform you too.”

The novels nominated will be available for readers to borrow from Dublin City Libraries and from public libraries around Ireland, and some can be borrowed as eBooks and eAudiobooks on the free Borrowbox app, available to all public library users.