‘The world is a difficult place to exist for young people’- Cillian Murphy on his new book that promotes empathy

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has released a book that aims to help schoolchildren to be more empathetic.

The Hollywood star today released his debut book Ionbhá: The Empathy Book for Ireland, and it is a collection of thoughts, poems, and essays from well-known Irish public figures.

Cillian said the book includes a “lovely cross-section of society” as it features words written by President Michael D Higgins, Blindboy, Imelda May, and Rachael Blackmore.

All of the proceeds from it go directly to delivering programmes in Irish schools across the country which teach children to be actively empathetic.

The actor said he believes this book and programme are especially important for young people today, as the world is “very fractious” at the moment.

“The book was something that we had been talking about for ages, just to try and get this idea of empathy into the common vernacular/vocabulary,” he said.

"We want people to start talking about it and we’re promoting this programme of empathy in schools. It’s already been rolled out in a lot of secondary schools across the country.

“The world is very fractious at the moment, and I think it’s a difficult place to exist, particularly as a young person now."

Cillian added that life can be especially difficult for children and teenagers today, as they are spending a lot of time online and that can be emotionally demanding.

“This whole thing about empathy is about connection, the most basic description is walking in someone else’s shoes or seeing someone else’s perspective,” he said.

“We’ve done studies on these kids in school that have actually been through the course and all the kids showed higher levels of empathy.”

Speaking to Dermot & Dave on Today FM, the Peaky Blinders star confirmed that the hit TV show is being made into a film.

In August of this year, the shows creator Steven Knight confirmed that the script was almost finished.

“Yes, I believe so. I’ve still not read it (the script) but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television,” Cillian said.

"The television part of the story is finished. If there are more stories to tell, I’m there I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently”