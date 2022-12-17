| 1.9°C Dublin

The ultimate book gift guide for the readers in your life

Our reviewers have assembled this year’s best presents for your bibliophile friends and family, from great thrillers to sumptuous cookbooks and everything in between

Illustration by Harry Burton Expand
Literary sweet spot: Louise O&rsquo;Neill, author of Idol. Photo by David Conachy Expand
Veteran biologist Éanna Ní Lamhna. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand
Bono released his memoir, Surrender. Photo by Chris Wattie/Reuters Expand
Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker Expand
A Catholic child from Belfast who was relocated to Dublin during the Irish Civil War. Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images Expand
Hanya Yanagihara. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images Expand
Kellie Harrington and Roddy Doyle. Photo by Ellie Smith Expand
Nadiya Hussain. Photo by Cliff Evans Expand
Finding a foothold: Una Leonard. Photo by Ruth Medjber Expand
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Expand
Hook Head lighthouse In Co Wexford from The Great Lighthouses of Ireland (Gill) by David Hare. Photo by Richard Cummins Expand
Keem Strand on Achill Island. Photo by Carsten Krieger from Ireland&rsquo;s Islands by Kreiger and Richard Creagh, published by The O&rsquo;Brien Press. Expand
Illustration by Harry Burton

Literary sweet spot: Louise O&rsquo;Neill, author of Idol. Photo by David Conachy

Veteran biologist Éanna Ní Lamhna. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Bono released his memoir, Surrender. Photo by Chris Wattie/Reuters

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker

A Catholic child from Belfast who was relocated to Dublin during the Irish Civil War. Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Hanya Yanagihara. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

Kellie Harrington and Roddy Doyle. Photo by Ellie Smith

Nadiya Hussain. Photo by Cliff Evans

Finding a foothold: Una Leonard. Photo by Ruth Medjber

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA

Hook Head lighthouse In Co Wexford from The Great Lighthouses of Ireland (Gill) by David Hare. Photo by Richard Cummins

Keem Strand on Achill Island. Photo by Carsten Krieger from Ireland&rsquo;s Islands by Kreiger and Richard Creagh, published by The O&rsquo;Brien Press.

From wannabe detectives to pop professors, from hopeless romantics to history buffs — our families and friends consist of many characters. To ensure that your loved ones get their new favourite books this Christmas, here’s our handy guide to the best fiction and non-fiction that will make the perfect gift.

Hopeless Romantic
by Tanya Sweeney

