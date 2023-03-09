| 3.1°C Dublin

The Shelbourne: where the present and the ghosts of Dublin past mingle

In this extract from Chris Morash’s Dublin: A Writer’s City, we revisit author Elizabeth Bowen’s take on the iconic hotel’s place in history and its colourful cast of neighbours

Chris Morash

“Dublin’s grandness, as a capital city, is anti-romantic”, the novelist Elizabeth Bowen once observed. “Her interest lies in her contrasts, in the expression she gives to successive different ideas of living.” In particular, Bowen never lost the sense that there were particular places in the city where past and present intermingled. Reviewing Stephen Gwynn’s entertaining social history, Dublin: Old and New, in 1936, she cautioned that “Dublin is so much more than purely spectacular; she is impregnated with a past that never evaporates.”

In 1951, Bowen carried out her own archaeological dig into that past when she wrote a history of the Shelbourne Hotel, which she describes as “overhanging the ornamental landscape of trees, grass, water” of Stephen’s Green, “tall as a cliff, but more genial”. Largely dismissed by critics at the time (and ever since), The Shelbourne is much more than a history of the hotel (although it is that); it is really a history of Dublin seen through Bowen’s well-polished lens.

