The Shelbourne: where the present and the ghosts of Dublin past mingle

“Dublin’s grandness, as a capital city, is anti-romantic”, the novelist Elizabeth Bowen once observed. “Her interest lies in her contrasts, in the expression she gives to successive different ideas of living.” In particular, Bowen never lost the sense that there were particular places in the city where past and present intermingled. Reviewing Stephen Gwynn’s entertaining social history, Dublin: Old and New, in 1936, she cautioned that “Dublin is so much more than purely spectacular; she is impregnated with a past that never evaporates.”

In 1951, Bowen carried out her own archaeological dig into that past when she wrote a history of the Shelbourne Hotel, which she describes as “overhanging the ornamental landscape of trees, grass, water” of Stephen’s Green, “tall as a cliff, but more genial”. Largely dismissed by critics at the time (and ever since), The Shelbourne is much more than a history of the hotel (although it is that); it is really a history of Dublin seen through Bowen’s well-polished lens.

As Irish history flows around it, the Shelbourne Hotel becomes for Bowen a kind of still point, a splendid bow window through which the flux of time can be observed. While teaspoons clatter politely on fine bone china, outside there is the Great Irish Famine of the 1840s, the rise of nationalist politics, and the 1916 Rising, when more than 200 members of the Irish Citizen Army, (among them Constance Markievicz), took over Stephen’s Green. The hotel’s initial response to the insurrection — transferring tea to the Writing Room at the rear of the building so as to take guests out of the direct line of gunfire — “was met with disfavour.” Before long, however, guests were forced to take their tea elsewhere, as British snipers took up positions on the hotel roof from which to pick off members of the Citizen Army entrenched in the Green. “One by one the wicked blue days burned through,” Bowen writes. “As for nights, there were none, only a lurid dusk.” In a later chapter, when the Irish Civil War swirls around the building, the entire hotel is left in care of a lone assistant manager, “apart from wild cats in the kitchen”. “Leaping on and off the tables, glaring out from the cold blackness over the extinct ranges, these feline Maenads seemed to be chaos personified.”

Venturing outside the Shelbourne, Bowen finds the neighbouring streets populated with the memories of those who lived around it. Around the corner she encounters Sydney Owenson, or Lady Morgan as she is better known, who in 1813 moved to 35 (later renumbered 39) Kildare Street, diagonally across from Leinster House. “We found an old, dirty, dismantled house, and we have turned our piggery into a decent sort of hut enough.” For Lady Morgan, writing was never meant be a solitary activity; she needed to be constantly surrounded with “peculiarity of character” and “opinion.” And so, 35 Kildare Street became a literary salon, one of the centres of cultural life in the Dublin of her time. “Dublin required a hostess”, writes Bowen. “She was the woman. Her choice little dinners and just less exclusive soirées were soon talked of; she had the knack of collecting distinguished people,” among them the poet Thomas Moore, who sang his Irish melodies in her drawing rooms, and who had grown up near Owenson on Amiens Street.

The other imaginary neighbour that Bowen encounters in the time-layered streets around the Shelbourne is George Moore, who from 1901 until 1911 lived at 4 Upper Ely Place — “just the right perch for him”, comments his biographer, Adrian Frazier: “Quiet, central, and Georgian. It stood near the end of a cul-de-sac, just up the rise from the National Gallery and National Library, and with a view from the upstairs window of a nunnery.”

From the outset, Moore curated a kind of creative havoc in Ely Place. His literary reputation was based on novels showing the then-scandalous influence of Zola and French naturalism. He had no sooner taken up residence in Ely Place when the two sisters who lived next door bought a copy of his novel Esther Waters (about an unmarried maid who becomes pregnant) tore it to shreds, and posted the remains through his letterbox, along with a note reading: “Too filthy to keep in the house.”

Within a few years, he had fallen out with the founders of the Abbey Theatre, Edward Martyn, Lady Gregory and Yeats, for his unwelcome attempts to rewrite their plays for them. And yet, for someone who was constantly quarrelling and scheming, he needed people around him. He became close to the painter William Orpen, who painted him as Manet had done in Paris 20 years earlier, and every week held regular ‘Saturday Evenings’ in Ely Place, with a shifting cast from the worlds of literature, journalism and academia.

One spring evening in May 1902, he mischievously organised what he called a ‘Gaelic Lawn Party’, at which a play in Irish (Douglas Hyde’s An Tincéar agus an tSídheog) was staged, and to which he invited the Catholic Archbishop of the time, with a letter beginning “Cher Confrère”. For language enthusiasts of the time for whom the Irish-speaking peasantry of the west of Ireland were the unsullied spiritual bedrock of the language movement, the idea of a ‘Gaelic Lawn Party’ in the centre of fashionable Dublin was the sort of thing that fell somewhere between refreshing and deplorable. Moore fully understood that it would “annoy Dublin society very much; which will add considerably to my pleasure.”

All of these ghosts still haunt that small stretch of the city from Buswell’s Hotel to Baggot Street. As Bowen herself once put it: “Emotional memory, here, has so much power that the past and present seem to be lived simultaneously.”

Chris Morash is the Seamus Heaney Professor of Irish Writing in Trinity College, Dublin. His book, ‘Dublin: A Writer’s City’, published by Cambridge University Press, is out now