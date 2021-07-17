The real effect of keeping up with the Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians finished its 14-year, 20-season run last month. It showed remarkable staying power for a reality TV show and is unlikely to be the last hurrah for Kim, her sisters and ‘momager’ Kris, who now preside over a multimillion-dollar fashion and beauty empire.

In March 2019, Forbes magazine caused a furore when it named 21-year-old Kylie Jenner the youngest ever ‘selfie-made’ billionaire. ‘Selfie-made’ was a humorous if predictable play on her association with the selfie. What rankled commentators was how the wording evoked the idea that her success was down to her efforts as a ‘self-made’ businesswoman. Many were quick to point out Jenner’s privileged position as the baby of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, a family who have come to symbolise the American dream in the internet age.

Sidestepping this sticky issue, Jenner has attributed her good fortune to an alternative factor: technology. “It’s the power of social media,” she told Forbes in July 2018 in an interview about her beauty empire. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

Only a fool would discount the role of Jenner’s family in her success, but her remarks about social media are astute. She and her elder sisters, especially Kim, have shown a prophetic ability to exploit the visibility offered by social media for professional success.

In the process, the Kardashians have become ambassadors for the hyperfeminine, access-all-areas ethos that has come to define much of what we call ‘influencer culture’. While never describing themselves as feminists, they have instrumentalised the movement’s spirit, eschewing its politics while building empires premised on wishy-washy notions of female empowerment. Of her “revolutionary” million-dollar jeans line, for example, Khloé Kardashian says: “[It is] all about empowerment … making the women feel great about themselves and embracing women of all shapes.” From a business perspective, it’s a savvy move. The family ‘sells’ visibility as a rewarding lifestyle choice, while also offering solutions to women feeling pressure about their appearance — something that has been heightened by the spotlight of social media.

The Kardashians — like the vast ecosystem of high-profile beauty, fashion and lifestyle influencers who emulate them — are on hand to help lesser mortals deal with the demands of the exposure they are so enthusiastic about embracing (and from which they happily profit). This has helped create a lucrative global market, with the influencer industry projected to be valued at $15bn by 2022.

While ‘influencing’ can involve any number of fields and skills, it is most often associated with aspirational images and positivity, ‘inspiration’ that tends to revolve around consumption and the belief that self-branding is what smart 21st-century women do. This produces assumptions about ‘influencers’ that are often unfair. Most do not have anywhere near the clout, resources or earning power of the Kardashians.

Tumultuous time

For these creators, carving out a career in this still-new industry is less about glamour and more about working hard in a highly changeable environment without the support offered by traditional forms of employment.

This has left many influencers and digital creators vulnerable to unscrupulous clients and burnout from unrelenting demand for content, leading to the foundation of the UK’s first content creators’ trade union in June last year. The UK Bloggers Survey 2019 found that just 18pc of influencers were able to live off content creation and their social media presence alone. Another survey showed influencers need a following of at least 42,575 to earn the average British industrial wage of £29,000 a year.

The influencer arrived on the cultural scene at a tumultuous time, shortly after the 2008 financial collapse — a year after Keeping Up with the Kardashians first aired — and just as social media turned the formerly private public. As economic uncertainty intensified, ‘going freelance’ was touted as a way of making a living in a world of spiralling redundancies and unpaid internships, especially for millennials.

In this climate, it is no surprise that the industry trades on a yearning for stability, prosperity and, of course, visibility, through economic and personal success. This is embodied by the figure of an always-on female entrepreneur/creative and her picture-perfect life.

Unlike other forms of advertising designed to sell you a product or a lifestyle, the appeal of influencers comes from offering models for living and working that seem more accessible than other forms of celebrity. Many of these individuals market themselves as almost-but-not-quite-ordinary women. If they are celebrities, they are celebrities whose problems seem relatable and whose lives appear to be an open book.

The desirable lifestyles showcased by influencers like the Kardashians are sold as being attainable through hard work, consumerism and fortitude. The truth is they remain out of most women’s reach. Inevitable disappointments arise from investing in these images of personal and professional success. The only remedy presented is to reinvest by working harder, taking better pictures, changing your appearance, rethinking your personal brand. Because while social media may seem to have democratised entry to the marketplace, especially the creative industries, in reality these platforms represent a wider economic shift that has seen precarious employment rise starkly while wages and opportunities decrease.

Expand Close TV star and influencer Kim Kardashian / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp TV star and influencer Kim Kardashian

This has had an impact on all sections of the economy but particularly fields such as the arts and journalism, the very industries into which social media is presented as the golden ticket. It is no surprise that those most likely to succeed as influencers are those with existing financial and cultural capital. This presents a situation where conformity and optimism, gussied up as ‘empowerment’ and ‘aspiration’, are pushed as the solution to problems they have little hope of solving, all while lining the coffers of the already fortunate.

***

It is not overstating it to say that the Kardashians have become a cultural phenomenon, and one that did not end with the final Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They have already signed to Disney to deliver “new global content” for the streaming services Hulu in the US and Star internationally. The family are expected to make their Disney debut late next year.

At its core, the family’s success reflects major shifts in the media landscape at the turn of the century, beginning with reality television in the 1990s and accelerating with social media from the mid-2000s. The proliferation of channels and platforms increased the demand for new forms of celebrity and content. This change coincided with the arrival of Spice Girl ‘girl power’ and the emergence of an individualistic, choice-focused popular feminism, which still thrives on social media.

Where earlier forms of feminism questioned the physical and emotional strictures of femininity — like the expectation that women should be polished, pleasant and preened in ways rarely expected of men — this feminism embraced them on the grounds of ‘choice’.

These factors laid the groundwork for what I call the KIC: the Kardashian Industrial Complex. An industrial complex develops when a business becomes embedded in political institutions or social movements, , often in the hope that it will help them achieve its aims.

While these institutions or movements are generally dedicated to the betterment of society (by tackling poverty, for example), the business is dedicated to the betterment of itself and its shareholders. This creates a tension: the fewer problems that political institutions and social movements solve, the more profit there is for businesses that work in this way. This produces a conflict of interest where the business benefits from problems going unsolved; in fact, it is in the business’s interest that it remain this way.

The KIC performs in a similar fashion, celebrating and selling visibility as something all shrewd women do, offering a blueprint for how to manage the rising demands for visibility in the digital age. Yet it omits any questioning of why women are being subjected to ever-increasing levels of scrutiny in the first place. The unspoken expectation is that one should want to meet this gaze, to revel in it and be willing to spend whatever it takes — financially, emotionally, physically — to at least look as if you are living your best life as a step towards achieving it. Empowerment is promised but never fully achieved because if it ever were, there would be little need for the shapewear, detox teas and the lip kits that have made the Kardashians millionaires many, many times over.

It is important to stress here that the KIC is not representative of all social media content created by and for women. Far, far from it. But it is a compelling and lucrative form of social media self-branding that trickles down from influencers with the greatest visibility to those with the least.

In the KIC, notions of privacy are turned on their heads. Self-branding through extreme self-exposure is celebrated. Any dissent is treated with the suspicion that it is anti-woman. This makes holding the KIC to account a difficult endeavour.

From birth to marriage to children, from gynaecological appointments to familial histrionics to sex to the home, formerly out-of-sight experiences are rendered broadcastable, shareable, commodifiable, supremely visible — so long as they feature hyper-glam aesthetics, where ‘realness’ is represented by millionaires and billionaires who live in mansions and look like supermodels.

The great Nora Ephron once remarked that, for writers, everything in life is copy. For the KIC, everything in life has the potential to be transformed into the content that builds a self-brand. This reflects its origins in reality television, where the Kardashians made their first splash — a format that is social media’s precursor in many respects, reflecting a point in time when a new kind of celebrity emerged, one created by the media and reliant on the media for its existence.

Where older forms of fame came to those with exceptional talents or experiences, modern-day celebrity relies heavily on the self as its unique selling point. For the KIC, the process of transforming one’s self into a commodity is an essential attention-getting manoeuvre within an economy where attention is all.

Expand Close The Visibility Trap: Sexism, Surveillance and Social Media by Mary McGill / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Visibility Trap: Sexism, Surveillance and Social Media by Mary McGill

This is an edited extract from ‘The Visibility Trap: Sexism, Surveillance and Social Media’ by Mary McGill (New Island Books) which is out now