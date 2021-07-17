| 15.6°C Dublin

The real effect of keeping up with the Kardashians

Their reality show may have ended after 14 years but the clan’s interpretation of feminism and their impact on how women present themselves will be their lasting and unwelcome influence

Kylie Jenner poses for a selfie on the red carpet during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas Expand
TV star and influencer Kim Kardashian Expand
The Visibility Trap: Sexism, Surveillance and Social Media by Mary McGill Expand

Close

Mary McGill

Keeping Up with the Kardashians finished its 14-year, 20-season run last month. It showed remarkable staying power for a reality TV show and is unlikely to be the last hurrah for Kim, her sisters and ‘momager’ Kris, who now preside over a multimillion-dollar fashion and beauty empire.

In March 2019, Forbes magazine caused a furore when it named 21-year-old Kylie Jenner the youngest ever ‘selfie-made’ billionaire. ‘Selfie-made’ was a humorous if predictable play on her association with the selfie. What rankled commentators was how the wording evoked the idea that her success was down to her efforts as a ‘self-made’ businesswoman. Many were quick to point out Jenner’s privileged position as the baby of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, a family who have come to symbolise the American dream in the internet age.

Sidestepping this sticky issue, Jenner has attributed her good fortune to an alternative factor: technology. “It’s the power of social media,” she told Forbes in July 2018 in an interview about her beauty empire. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

