‘The kid in me has never gone’ – soapstar Jack Ryder on becoming a children’s author

He played a soap heartthrob but becoming a children’s author is a dream come true for Jack Ryder

Fame game: Jack Ryder (Photo: PA)

Caitriona McBride

As a child, one of the things former EastEnders and Holby City actor Jack Ryder hated most was his birthday. The actor, director and writer, who played teen heartthrob Jamie Mitchell in the iconic soap, gets an endearing grin across his face as he explains that he never wanted to grow up.

I’ve always had that kind of playful nature and the kid in me has never gone. I am someone who hated my birthday growing up because I never wanted to get older. I remember when I hit 11, I was extremely depressed because I was suddenly older than Bart Simpson and I was really upset.

“Everyone’s kind of referred to me like a ‘little Peter Pan’ type person. ‘Jack’s always just a big kid.’ And I think that’s just inherent in me, that’s just in my fibre.”

