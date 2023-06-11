‘The Irish are all happy... until the drink is flowing’ – Irvine Welsh on booze, Bono and why the Celtic Tiger did us no favours
The Scottish author talks about the perils of capitalism, feeling pity for Thatcher, and how music shaped his writing style
Barry Egan
It was all so urbane. Twenty-one years ago, in the Tea Room of Dublin’s Clarence Hotel, a clerkish looking John Banville was deliberating the merits of Camembert over Gouda on the cheeseboard with Irvine Welsh’s literary agent from London.